MG5 EV Offered in Two Flavors, Doesn’t Cost an Arm and a Leg

As opposed to dinky sports cars like the glorious MGA and MGB, the peeps at MG currently offer affordable cars like the MG5 EV we’re covering today. The only all-electric station wagon – or better said estate – in the United Kingdom is available in two well-equipped specifications covered by a seven-year warranty. How much do these trim levels go for?
Dubbed SE and Trophy, these zero-emission longroofs are priced from £30,995 ($36,780 at current exchange rates) and £33,495 ($39,750). By comparison, the most affordable Renault Zoe retails at £29,995 ($35,610).
Quite a bit more spacious than the French supermini, the compact-sized MG5 EV comes exclusively with a 61.1-kWh battery that promises 250 miles (402 kilometers) of WLTP-rated combined driving range for the SE and 235 miles (378 kilometers) combined for the better-equipped Trophy.
Both variants feature a front-mounted electric motor with a peak output of 115 kW. That’s 154 brake horsepower, which is more than adequate for a C-segment vehicle. Tipping the scales at just over 1,550 kilograms (3,417 pounds) due to its heavy battery, the MG5 EV can tow as well. Both the braked and unbraked ratings are listed at 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds).
Zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) is dealt with in 7.3 seconds, onto a top speed of 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour). Both variants can be charged at up to 87 kW, meaning that you’ll need 35 minutes from 10 to 80 percent if connected to a 150-kW rapid charger.
Equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, the MG5 EV comes with the so-called MG Pilot suite of driver-assist goodies. These include Active Emergency Braking with both pedestrian and bicycle detection, adaptive cruise control with Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Keep Assist, and Lane Departure Warning.
Recently crowned the United Kingdom’s fifth best-selling electric vehicle, the MG5 EV is available in six exterior colors at launch. The list kicks off with tri-coat-finish Dynamic Red, followed by the metallic-finish Black Pearl, Cosmic Silver, Hampstead Gray, and Piccadilly Blue. The only non-metallic hue available is the company car-like Arctic White.
