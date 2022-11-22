2023 MG4 EV Undercuts Competitors With £25,995 Starting Price

MG, as we know it, had to be canned over mismanagement and financial troubles. The marque and other assets of the MG Rover Group were purchased by Nanjing Automobile in 2005. Not long after, SAIC acquired Nanjing Automobile with the intent of reviving the ailing brand.
Currently based in London’s Marylebone district, MG Motor specializes in relatively affordable cars in comparison to equivalents from legacy automakers. The MG4 EV, for example, is a C-segment hatchback that starts at £25,995 in the United Kingdom. That’s $31k at current exchange rates, which makes the compact model the most affordable EV in the UK.
“What about the Citroen Ami, though?” Even though it’s noticeably more affordable, the Ami does not make the cut because it falls under quadricycle regulations. A better comparison would be with the Volkswagen ID.3, which retails at £36,990 (that would be $43,915). Even the subcompact Renault Zoe is a bit more expensive at £29,995 ($35,610 at current exchange rates).
Manufactured in China on the Nebula modular scalable platform, the MG4 EV features a low-ish center of gravity and a 50:50 weight distribution. It’s not a corner-carving machine, though, but a cheap-and-cheerful means of getting from point A to point B without getting soaked by the rain.
Covered by a seven-year warranty, the MG4 EV comes with either 51- or 64-kWh battery packs. The Standard Range is good for 218 miles (351 kilometers) between charges, whereas the Long Range SE boasts 281 miles (451 kilometers). The slightly heavier Long Range Trophy covers up to 270 miles (435 kilometers) under the WLTP combined driving cycle.
Opting for the Long Range also unlocks charging at up to 135 kW. Using a 150-kW rapid charger, the Long Range needs 35 minutes to get from 10 to 80 percent. It should also be mentioned the Long Range flaunts a bit more oomph, namely 150 kW (201 bhp) compared to 125 kW (168 bhp).
That said, would you consider buying the 2023 model year MG4 EV over a combustion-engined hatch from the same segment at a similar price?
