SAIC Strikes Again With Possible New Brand and an Electric SUV With Suzuki Jimny Vibes

SAIC is a Chinese titan. It has joint ventures with GM and Volkswagen and owns MG, Wuling, Maxus, and Rising Auto, a brand we wrote about fairly recently. SAIC also owns Baojun, which sells an electric car called KiWi EV. The company’s next vehicle will also be called KiWi, which suggests SAIC is considering a new electric car brand. The deal is that this new SUV has Suzuki Jimny vibes, as the pictures make clear.

7 photos