Citroen My Ami Tonic Special Edition Debuts With Acid-Inspired Color for Fresh Look

Citroën has introduced a new version of its light vehicle, the Ami, with an acid-inspired color. The new variant is called Citroën My Ami Tonic, and it blends khaki with lemon yellow across the board to provide a youthful look to the French model.
The My Ami Tonic is positioned at the top of this range, which means it also comes with all the decorative elements that can be had with this model, as well as all the available optional equipment. Only the markets in France, Italy, Portugal, Belgium, Greece, Morocco, Turkey, and the United Kingdom will be able to get this special edition.
According to Citroën, over 23,500 customers (about the seating capacity of Madison Square Garden) have already bought the Ami, so there is plenty of attraction in the range for the target consumer-consumer.
As Mathieu Wandon, Citroën's Head of Graphic Design noted, the Citroën My Ami Tonic gets a playful edge thanks to the touch of freshness and vitality brought by the new color combo, which makes it “a toy for grown-ups aged 14 to 77.”
The French marque underlines this by taking the quadricycle next to an outdoor basketball court, which is something we do not recommend you try to do in real life.
From an ornament perspective, the My Ami Tonic gets a set of headlamp bezels that are meant to resemble sunglasses. So, instead of eyelids for automobiles, you have a set of sunglasses that do not block the light in any way. The lemon-yellow color is applied to the front grille, wheel well ornaments, and side ornaments.
On the inside, the distinctive color touches are applied to the door cards, in the form of grab handles meant to help close the doors, as well as to other parts of the doors. While it may not be the biggest contrast that your eyes have seen, it is a new touch to a vehicle that should be popular to customize in one way or another by its owners.
It is a different approach to urban mobility, but people have always wanted to add their touch to the objects they use, even if they are inanimate objects.
This new version of the Citroen Ami will mean that its khaki and Vibe variants are bowing out. In France, one of these vehicles can be acquired by paying EUR 8,990, including tax, or through a long-term lease of EUR 34.99 a month, including tax.
According to Citroën, over 23,500 customers (about the seating capacity of Madison Square Garden) have already bought the Ami, so there is plenty of attraction in the range for the target consumer-consumer.
As Mathieu Wandon, Citroën's Head of Graphic Design noted, the Citroën My Ami Tonic gets a playful edge thanks to the touch of freshness and vitality brought by the new color combo, which makes it “a toy for grown-ups aged 14 to 77.”
The French marque underlines this by taking the quadricycle next to an outdoor basketball court, which is something we do not recommend you try to do in real life.
From an ornament perspective, the My Ami Tonic gets a set of headlamp bezels that are meant to resemble sunglasses. So, instead of eyelids for automobiles, you have a set of sunglasses that do not block the light in any way. The lemon-yellow color is applied to the front grille, wheel well ornaments, and side ornaments.
On the inside, the distinctive color touches are applied to the door cards, in the form of grab handles meant to help close the doors, as well as to other parts of the doors. While it may not be the biggest contrast that your eyes have seen, it is a new touch to a vehicle that should be popular to customize in one way or another by its owners.
It is a different approach to urban mobility, but people have always wanted to add their touch to the objects they use, even if they are inanimate objects.
This new version of the Citroen Ami will mean that its khaki and Vibe variants are bowing out. In France, one of these vehicles can be acquired by paying EUR 8,990, including tax, or through a long-term lease of EUR 34.99 a month, including tax.