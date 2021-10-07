Mercury Colony Park "Pancake" Racer Looks Too Big for Real Tracks

Back before the turn of the millennium, there were lots of racing series going around, trying to fulfill the desires of the onlookers and the needs of carmakers in equal amounts. Among them was Group 5, a competition initially set up for production cars (production limit was 25 units) with engines up to 5 liters in displacement.
The series ran from 1966 to 1982, and over the years saw some great names of the auto industry taking part, including Abarth, Mercedes, Porsche, or Lancia.
As far as American carmakers go, Ford was the one involved in this racing series and fielded models like the Escort, GT40, and Capri. The Blue Oval never used in Group 5 a Mercury-branded machine, but that isn’t stopping digital designers from dreaming up racers based on one.
When going for such an exercise, there are of course some obvious choices for a digital conversion to Group 5 specs, and the long list can include anything from the Comet to the Cougar. But obvious is not what Abimelec Arellano (abimelecdesign) does, so here we are faced with a radical, Group 5-ready Colony Park.
That’s right, the full-sized station wagon made by Mercury between 1957 and 1991 gets an extreme makeover to be transformed into the most unlikely racing car for this series we’ve ever seen.
Looking absolutely massive in these renderings, the Mercury is envisioned with a body kit that adds quite a lot of width to go with the impressive length, Michelin tires to make the transition to the ground, and possibly a Cosworth engine under the hood to get the entire thing going.
Of course, such an insane build will never happen. First, there are no Group 5 or Mercury anymore, and secondly, having such a large machine racing so low to the ground in the real world would be highly impractical, no matter what that wacky and huge rear wing has to say about it. Then again, quite the looker, this one, even if from some angles it looks as flat as a pancake.
