Meet the Lancia Delta S4 "Robo Rainbow" With 1,000 HP and Abarth Power

Group B racing cars and regulations have long been dead and buried. In fact, they came and went at a time when most of today’s adults were simple toddlers, or not even born yet. Does that stop us of from knowing (and admiring) the cars of that era? Of course not.
There were many high-profile vehicles making the rounds on Europe’s Group B racing scene back in the 1980s, manufactured by the likes of Audi, Ford, and Peugeot – and they are still very sought after today. But there was one to top them all: Lancia, with its Stratos and Delta S4.
Lancia, the same brand that is presently making a fool of itself by charging Dodge Challenger money for a "fashion city car," the embarrassing Ypsilon, was more than three decades ago at the top of the food chain, chasing lesser brands in twists and turns all over the Old Continent.
So it’s no wonder people are still looking fondly at the Statos and Delta. That’s all we do, most of us, but there are some skilled enough to do a little more, and that oftentimes translates into incredible, digitally-revived Lancias.
A few months ago, we’ve brought you an extreme Delta S4 incarnation signed by a digital designer called Dmitry Mazurkevich. We were treated to a fittingly-red virtual build, slammed over an S4 chassis and with the original engine and transmission still in place.
The Abarth powerplant was rocking a combination between a supercharger and a turbocharger that pushed the output level to over 1,000 hp, which is more than double what it could originally do in real life.
Now, red is a somewhat natural color for the Delta, and we’ve seen more than one project wrapped up in it. It’s somewhat of a rarer sight to see the S4 wearing yellow, though, or some other color.
But here it is, the same S4 Mazurkevich presented a while back, now shown in much more vivid hues - you can admire them all in the attached gallery.
