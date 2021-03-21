Lancia Delta Integrale "Martini Monster" Is a Rally Revival Rendering

With the whole Stellantis thing going on, Lancia is once again under the spotlight. The brand is currently reduced to selling just one strange and quite old car, a sort of Fiat 500 4-door. But everybody is wishing for a Delta Integrale revival.
The Delta hasn't actually been dead for that long. It was still being offered back in 2011, but this was a sort of posh VW Golf rival, whereas the hatch everybody associates with the Lancia brand is a hardcore rally car.
Before the era of fast Toyotas or Subarus, the Lancia was king of the rally scene. This square body with round headlights finished in the Martini livery was more exciting to some than a Lamborghini. It won six consecutive constructor titles, so the Italians had to celebrate with a special road car that had flared out fenders and a 2.0-liter 16-valve turbo engine.
Of course, we'd want a modern version of that to take on the German lot, but a monster rally car would be far better. You see, the rally car was an aerodynamic composite body over a tubular frame that only resembled the road-going Delta. The engine was mounted in the middle, a Fiat Twin Cam 1.8-liter that was supercharged and turbocharged to make over 500 horsepower.
That's the subject of this set of renderings by designer Sebastiano Ciarcia. While most people would envision a Delta reincarnation that's square, this thing is modern, with carefully sculpted lines that still echo the original. Everywhere you look there's some crazy aero happening, from the scoops feeding the engine to the wheel disks cooling the brakes.
The back is the most striking view of this digital masterpiece because it's got the typical proportions of a hatchback that's been converted to a rear-engined layout. The wider tracks are covered by strong shoulders, while the diffuser and spoiler act together for maximum downforce. This rendering even has its own fonts, like it wants to challenge the Audi "quattro" brand, but the Martini livery is what holds everything together.
