Mercedes-AMG S65 Final Edition Is A V12 Swansong

Starting with the W140, every S-Class generation had a V12 available in the engine lineup. The W222 relies on the M279, tracing its roots back to the early 2000s considering it was developed from the M275.
The engine’s design is so old, Mercedes-AMG uses a single overhead camshaft and three valves per cylinder. Given the latest emissions standards and the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, the M279 will be discontinued from the S-Class.
On March 5th, the 2019 Geneva Motor Show will host the premiere of the S65 Final Edition. The limited-run model “crowns and brings to an end the long success story of the 6.0-liter V12 biturbo engine in the S-Class.”
Nothing else is mentioned by Mercedes-Benz in the press release for what’s coming to Geneva, but like the G65 Final Edition, exclusivity is the name of the game. In the case of the G-Class, the three-pointed star and mad doctors in Affalterbach manufactured 65 examples of the breed.
Starting price? 310,233 euros including VAT, which a lot of money for a lot of car. The S65 Final Edition should be cheaper, but still out of the reach of many. Firing up the Deutschland configurator for the long-wheelbase S65 reveals a starting price of 238,773.5 euros.
From 6.0 liters of displacement, the twin-turbo V12 develops an earth-shattering 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque and 630 PS (621 hp). The AMG Speedshift Plus 7G-Tronic automatic transmission is geared to accelerate up until the speedometer reads 250 km/h (155 mph), an impressive velocity given the size and weight of the S65.
Zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) comes in 4.2 seconds, and that’s a bit of a disappointment compared to the S63. Less displacement, fewer ponies, and not as much torque enable the V8-engined model to hit that speed in 3.5 seconds, also helped by 4Matic all-wheel drive.
“We are going to move the S65 out of our portfolio,” said Tobias Moers last year. In its place, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 will soldier on, be it with or without electric assistance. The GT 4-Door Coupe is expected to debut the electrified powertrain in 2020, dubbed 73 and estimated to bring forth 800 horsepower.
