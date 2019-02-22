5 Chris Harris Drifts His Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon, Can't Stop Sliding

3 Sample the Mercedes-AMG A35 Acceleration and Exhaust Sound

2 Mercedes-AMG Helps Build a Boat Inspired by the GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe

1 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Plows Through Heavy Snow, Doesn't Get Stuck

More on this:

Mercedes-AMG S65 Final Edition Is A V12 Swansong

Starting with the W140, every S-Class generation had a V12 available in the engine lineup. The W222 relies on the M279, tracing its roots back to the early 2000s considering it was developed from the M275. 7 photos AMG uses a single overhead camshaft and three valves per cylinder. Given the latest emissions standards and the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, the



On March 5th, the 2019 Geneva Motor Show will host the premiere of the S65 Final Edition. The limited-run model “crowns and brings to an end the long success story of the 6.0-liter V12 biturbo engine in the S-Class.”



Nothing else is mentioned by Mercedes-Benz in the press release for what’s coming to Geneva, but like the



Starting price? 310,233 euros including VAT, which a lot of money for a lot of car. The S65 Final Edition should be cheaper, but still out of the reach of many. Firing up the Deutschland configurator for the long-wheelbase S65 reveals a starting price of 238,773.5 euros.



From 6.0 liters of displacement, the twin-turbo V12 develops an earth-shattering 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque and 630 PS (621 hp). The AMG Speedshift Plus 7G-Tronic automatic transmission is geared to accelerate up until the speedometer reads 250 km/h (155 mph), an impressive velocity given the size and weight of the S65.



Zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) comes in 4.2 seconds, and that’s a bit of a disappointment compared to the S63. Less displacement, fewer ponies, and not as much torque enable the V8-engined model to hit that speed in 3.5 seconds, also helped by 4Matic all-wheel drive.



“We are going to move the S65 out of our portfolio,” said Tobias Moers last year. In its place, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 will soldier on, be it with or without electric assistance. The The engine’s design is so old, Mercedes-uses a single overhead camshaft and three valves per cylinder. Given the latest emissions standards and the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, the M279 will be discontinued from the S-Class.On March 5th, the 2019 Geneva Motor Show will host the premiere of the S65 Final Edition. The limited-run model “crowns and brings to an end the long success story of the 6.0-liter V12 biturbo engine in the S-Class.”Nothing else is mentioned by Mercedes-Benz in the press release for what’s coming to Geneva, but like the G65 Final Edition , exclusivity is the name of the game. In the case of the G-Class, the three-pointed star and mad doctors in Affalterbach manufactured 65 examples of the breed.Starting price? 310,233 euros including VAT, which a lot of money for a lot of car. The S65 Final Edition should be cheaper, but still out of the reach of many. Firing up the Deutschland configurator for the long-wheelbase S65 reveals a starting price of 238,773.5 euros.From 6.0 liters of displacement, the twin-turbo V12 develops an earth-shattering 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque and 630 PS (621 hp). The AMG Speedshift Plus 7G-Tronic automatic transmission is geared to accelerate up until the speedometer reads 250 km/h (155 mph), an impressive velocity given the size and weight of the S65.Zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) comes in 4.2 seconds, and that’s a bit of a disappointment compared to the S63. Less displacement, fewer ponies, and not as much torque enable the V8-engined model to hit that speed in 3.5 seconds, also helped by 4Matic all-wheel drive.“We are going to move the S65 out of our portfolio,” said Tobias Moers last year. In its place, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 will soldier on, be it with or without electric assistance. The GT 4-Door Coupe is expected to debut the electrified powertrain in 2020, dubbed 73 and estimated to bring forth 800 horsepower.