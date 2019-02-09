autoevolution

Chris Harris Drifts His Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon, Can't Stop Sliding

9 Feb 2019, 12:07 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
In case you weren't aware of this, Chris Harris cand also find space in the garage that is his heart for cars that are not Porsches. For instance, the Brit loves the current Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon so much that he currently owns one (the term is relative, as you'll get to see below).
4 photos
Chris Harris drifts his Mercedes-AMG E63 S WagonChris Harris drifts his Mercedes-AMG E63 S WagonChris Harris drifts his Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon
And with the cold seasons still dominating the British landscape, the journo loves to challenge supercars in his Affalterbach dog carrier.

In fact, we've brought along a piece of footage that shows CH doing what he does best while behind the wheel of the 612 hp brute. That's right, we're talking about some serious drifting here and you'll be able to check this out in the first social media post below.

Then again, it looks like Harris is looking to get rid of the E63 S Wagon soon. The aficionado seems to have the budget on his mind, at least if we are to pay attention to some of his recent Instagram posts.

For instance, here's what he recently shared with the world when talking about the said Merc: "The old car v new car conundrum goes like this. Rental and depreciation on this magnificent thing for one year equal owning a mint B7 RS4 outright. I’m finding the former increasingly difficult to justify,"

In fact, another one of his posts let it slip that the super-wagon is set to find a new driver.

"This one leaves soon too. Won’t bother attempting to find something as talented, because I’m certain it doesn’t exist," CH said.

Who knows? Perhaps the recent loss of his Porsche 911 GT3 Touring got him thinking - the Porscha was engaged in an accident where the other driver was reportedly to blame and the insurance company declared the rear-engined toy a total loss, despite the visual damage not being that extreme.

 

Slidey.

A post shared by Chris Harris (@harrismonkey) on Feb 5, 2019 at 3:50am PST


 

The old car v new car conundrum goes like this. Rental and depreciation on this magnificent thing for one year = owning a mint B7 RS4 outright. I’m finding the former increasingly difficult to justify.

A post shared by Chris Harris (@harrismonkey) on Feb 3, 2019 at 11:50am PST


 

Enjoyed 11,000 blissful miles in this car, but the insurers thought it best not to give it back. Looking for its replacement now.

A post shared by Chris Harris (@harrismonkey) on Jan 30, 2019 at 12:27am PST

mercedes-amg e63 s Mercedes-AMG chris harris
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Latest car models:
SUBARU LegacySUBARU Legacy CompactTOYOTA Tacoma Double CabTOYOTA Tacoma Double Cab Midsize PickupNISSAN Rogue SportNISSAN Rogue Sport Small SUVAUDI TT RS RoadsterAUDI TT RS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI TT RS CoupeAUDI TT RS Coupe CoupeAll car models  
 
 