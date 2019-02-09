Chris Harris Drifts His Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon, Can't Stop Sliding

In case you weren't aware of this, Chris Harris cand also find space in the garage that is his heart for cars that are not Porsches. For instance, the Brit loves the current Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon so much that he currently owns one (the term is relative, as you'll get to see below).
And with the cold seasons still dominating the British landscape, the journo loves to challenge supercars in his Affalterbach dog carrier.
In fact, we've brought along a piece of footage that shows CH doing what he does best while behind the wheel of the 612 hp brute. That's right, we're talking about some serious drifting here and you'll be able to check this out in the first social media post below.
Then again, it looks like Harris is looking to get rid of the E63 S Wagon soon. The aficionado seems to have the budget on his mind, at least if we are to pay attention to some of his recent Instagram posts.
For instance, here's what he recently shared with the world when talking about the said Merc: "The old car v new car conundrum goes like this. Rental and depreciation on this magnificent thing for one year equal owning a mint B7 RS4 outright. I’m finding the former increasingly difficult to justify,"
In fact, another one of his posts let it slip that the super-wagon is set to find a new driver.
"This one leaves soon too. Won’t bother attempting to find something as talented, because I’m certain it doesn’t exist," CH said.
Who knows? Perhaps the recent loss of his Porsche 911 GT3 Touring got him thinking - the Porscha was engaged in an accident where the other driver was reportedly to blame and the insurance company declared the rear-engined toy a total loss, despite the visual damage not being that extreme.
The old car v new car conundrum goes like this. Rental and depreciation on this magnificent thing for one year = owning a mint B7 RS4 outright. I’m finding the former increasingly difficult to justify.
Enjoyed 11,000 blissful miles in this car, but the insurers thought it best not to give it back. Looking for its replacement now.