Sample the Mercedes-AMG A35 Acceleration and Exhaust Sound

14 Feb 2019, 21:59 UTC ·
The A35 feels like a dilution of the AMG brand, a bit cheaper, a bit less powerful and theoretically less fun. However, this video convinced us that it's a hot hatch you'd want, no ifs or buts.
The A35 4Matic was presented late last year, and YouTuber Automann-TV recently got to put together his usual footage. It shows the juicy parts of what the rocket is like on the road. While not as savage as the A45, it's still a lot of fun.

This Golf R rival only has two exhaust pipes sticking out the bumper, as opposed to the four of the VW. But fear not, because it makes all the right pops and growls. Of course, it's all electronically controlled, as the computers know precisely when to blip the throttle and how much-unburned fuel needs to be in the exhaust. But it doesn't seem to be artificially piped into the cabin like on some rivals.

Also, the interior is a work of art. Two large screens sitting on top of the dashboard bombard you with the usual hot hatch data: kW, Nm, boost, torque, lateral forces and so on. It's got an AMG-style steering wheel and a little drive mode selector dial with a screen in the middle. We love that.

We think this is the Edition 1 with yellow paint and the gloss black 19-inch Livorno wheels. But even if it's a standard unit, the engine is the same, a 2.0-liter with a twin-scroll turbo making 306 HP and 400 Nm of torque. The engine is hooked up to an AWD system that's faster than the one on the old A45 and a 7-speed DCT. Everything from the brake to the suspension has also been re-tuned.

The independent acceleration test shows it matches the official 0 to 100 km/h sprint time: 4.7 seconds. Meanwhile, the top speed is limited to 250 km/h (155 mph), which unfortunately means a Civic Type R would eventually pass you.

