McLaren 720S Drags 911 Turbo and GT-R, a Chevy Corvette Dares to Interrupt

While people have moved on from the “wow” factor produced by the first quarter-mile dragstrip apparitions of McLaren’s 720S supercar, there is no denying this ride can still deliver epic showdowns even in 2022. Here is an eloquent example.
The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has a good habit of preparing intense excerpts from the latest and coolest competitions. The video embedded below (uploaded on May 3rd, 2022) focuses on TX2K22 (March 16-20) and the all-out war between a McLaren 720S, Chevy Corvette, Porsche 911 Turbo, and a Nissan GT-R.
As always, there is a carefully selected main character for the quarter-mile dragstrip battles. And it is a purple McLaren 720S at the forefront of it all, a model that will surely give Plum Crazy-loving fans the goosebumps. Mopar enthusiasts need not worry about it, though, as it does not duke it out with anything from Stellantis – at least not during this quick feature.
Instead, the first target of interest is General Motors’ legendary “America’s sports car,” with an equally cool-looking Nassau Blue Chevy Corvette C6 arriving in the right lane to put everything into the proper, feisty perspective. Notice the huge racing tires at the rear, the cookie cutters at the front, and the parachute in the back, and take a hint: this is no ordinary ‘Vette.
Alas, the big show of power at the start of the skirmish was not enough as the 720S gracefully yet determinately hunts down the Chevy and ends up taking the victory with an 8.85s to 9.64s pass. Next up comes a ubiquitous Euro hero at the 0:40 mark to try and defeat this stunning McLaren. Alas, the 911 Turbo clearly wanted to bite more than it could chew, hence the rather shameful 8.95s to 9.92s loss.
Last but not least, it was time for a little JDM action, as well. The iconic R35 Nissan GT-R also decided to have a go with this unruly Brit, but again it was all futile: 9.02s versus 9.72s runs were enough to settle the bill in McLaren’s favor. And, probably just to show it could do this all day and night long like Cap said, there are also a couple of bonus solos from the 1:40 mark.
