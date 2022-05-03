Tesla Plaid Drags Trailered, 1,100-HP Mitsu Evo, a Crimson Car Wins Our Heart

Both of Tesla’s Plaid versions, Model S and X, have proven to be veritable monsters at the quarter-mile dragstrip – and sometimes it does not even matter if there is a big audience or not. They are always there to win big or go home.
Well, sometimes the straight-line brawls do not have to be of the hateful ICE vs. EV variety. Indeed, everyone now knows from the very beginning the type of beasts they are dealing with, and it has turned into an act of courage to even attempt defiance. The good folks behind the “Dobre Cars” channel on YouTube have a secluded track at their disposal, a Plaid, and a trailered 1,000+ hp Evo guest for their latest brawl.
Never mind the derelict state of the dragstrip: it is still a quarter-mile stretch of traffic-free tarmac and nobody would worry about posing harm to others while racing. Plus, this race was organized in good spirits. So, the Tesla Model S Plaid might not need any introduction, given its renowned 1,020 hp available at a moment’s notice – or after a few “dragstrip mode” moments of preparation.
As for the opponent, we are dealing with a cool, trailered Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX that might look ordinary to anyone who does not love the series. This veritable sleeper does not even sport the rear wing, although once it fires up the cylinders there is slim to no chance of failing to notice that something crimson is amiss. And, of course, the Evo lined up for the brawl with over 1,000 ponies of its own. Will it be enough?
The first skirmishes are directly from a roll, to make sure there is a fair chance for everyone. Round one (at the 6:15 mark) goes to the Model S but the Evo was close enough to hear its rad sound. The second attempt (at 7:07) had the two going neck in neck, but the third and final roll pass was won by Tesla (from 7:30).
The reason is simple: those two might be on the same hp playing field and the Evo is lighter – but the driver also must row his gears and sublimely choose the best rpm. Meanwhile, in the Tesla, you just hold on to that yoke and stomp the pedal to the metal… Anyway, no worries, there was also one final skirmish, from a dig, at the 8:40 mark.
Suffice to say that a crimson car won the battle and the other conquered our hearts with its incredible exhaust and engine soundtrack…
