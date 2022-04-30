Genesis GV70 3.5T Drag Races BMW X3 M40i, Huge Gap Ensues

The M40i slots between lesser X3s and the full-on M vehicles. Revised for the 2022 model year, the Bavarian utility vehicle is rocking a turbo straight-six engine that BMW underrates in every state of tune.
Take, for instance, the B58 in the GR Supra. The standard 3.0 lays down 346 rear-wheel horsepower compared to 335 ponies at the crankshaft. As for the high-output engine, make that 388 RWHP compared to 382 crank ponies.
Turning our attention back to the X3 M40i, the biggest change for the 2022 model year isn’t the fugly design of the rear lights. It actually is the 48-volt system that flaunts an 11-horsepower boost during acceleration. Similar to the GR Supra, the peeps at BMW promise 382 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm).
Just like the coupe-styled X4 M40i, the more practical X3 M40i is much obliged to sprint to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 4.4 seconds. Depending on the tire specification chosen by the customer, top speed is limited to 130 or 155 miles per hour (make that 210 or 250 kph).
Tipping the scales at 4,392 pounds (1,992 kilograms) instead of the 4,453 pounds (2,020 kilograms) shown in the featured clip, the X3 M40i has been challenged to a series of dig and roll races by a South Korean alternative.
The Genesis GV70 comes with a 2.5-liter turbo as standard, but the example in the featured clip is rocking the optional 3.5-liter turbo. A twin-turbo affair, to be more precise, with 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet (530 Nm) of torque on tap. An idea heavier than the Bimmer, the more affordable SUV features an eight-speed auto and all-wheel drive just like the X3 M40i.
The question is, can it hold its own over the quarter mile? Unfortunately, that’s a very obvious no. From the way it launches to how it shifts, there’s no denying that Genesis still has a lot to learn from the German marque.
