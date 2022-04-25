Range Rover Evoque Drag Races Genesis GV70, Gets Walked

Seriously underrated in many respects, the Genesis GV70 has no issues beating the Range Rover Evoque over the quarter mile. Although slightly heavier, the South Korean challenger has a larger engine that produces more horsepower and torque than the 2.0-liter turbo in the British SUV.
A member of the Smartstream family, the 2.5-liter turbo in the GV70 is a four-pot affair with 300 ponies and 311 pound-feet (422 Nm) on tap. Shared with the G80 sedan, this lump combines port injection with direct injection to maintain a stable air/fuel ratio, to improve emissions and gas mileage.
Fitted with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic, the compact luxury crossover from Ulsan tips the scales at 4,156 pounds (1,885 kilograms) and promises 24 miles to the gallon (9.8 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined driving cycle. Genesis further quotes 383 miles (616 kilometers) of range on a full tank of premium-grade dinosaur juice.
The Range Rover, on the other hand, flaunts 23 miles per gallon (10.2 liters per 100 kilometers) as per the Environmental Protection Agency even though it’s lighter and features one additional ratio. The Ingenium four-cylinder mill is much obliged to make 246 horsepower and 269 pound-feet (365 Nm) in this application, not 270 (366) as noted by Sam CarLegion.
Weighing in at 3,935 pounds (1,785 kilograms), the Evoque has a couple of things going for it. In addition to the brand’s clout, there’s no denying the Evoque is better styled both inside and out. Be that as it may, Land Rover is charging $45,000 before taxes and options for the base specification.
Hyundai’s luxury offshoot, on the other hand, priced the GV70 from $41,500 with loads of standard goodies. These include a 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system compared to 10 inches, and the list goes on and on. But more importantly, prospective customers can also pick a 3.5-liter V6 that cranks out 375 horsepower plus 391 pound-feet (530 Nm).
Fitted with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic, the compact luxury crossover from Ulsan tips the scales at 4,156 pounds (1,885 kilograms) and promises 24 miles to the gallon (9.8 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined driving cycle. Genesis further quotes 383 miles (616 kilometers) of range on a full tank of premium-grade dinosaur juice.
The Range Rover, on the other hand, flaunts 23 miles per gallon (10.2 liters per 100 kilometers) as per the Environmental Protection Agency even though it’s lighter and features one additional ratio. The Ingenium four-cylinder mill is much obliged to make 246 horsepower and 269 pound-feet (365 Nm) in this application, not 270 (366) as noted by Sam CarLegion.
Weighing in at 3,935 pounds (1,785 kilograms), the Evoque has a couple of things going for it. In addition to the brand’s clout, there’s no denying the Evoque is better styled both inside and out. Be that as it may, Land Rover is charging $45,000 before taxes and options for the base specification.
Hyundai’s luxury offshoot, on the other hand, priced the GV70 from $41,500 with loads of standard goodies. These include a 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system compared to 10 inches, and the list goes on and on. But more importantly, prospective customers can also pick a 3.5-liter V6 that cranks out 375 horsepower plus 391 pound-feet (530 Nm).