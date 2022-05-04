2023 Rezvani Beast Mid-Engine Supercar Teased With 1,000+ HP, "Exotic Doors"

Rezvani Motors is getting ready to expand its exotic vehicle game reach by unveiling a brand-new supercar, the first one to join the California company's current portfolio.
Otherwise specialized in launching military-themed off-roaders, the small automaker took to its official website to make the big announcement, dropping a few key details about it and sharing the news at the same time on Twitter with its 4,000+ followers.
According to Rezvani, the brand-new Beast supercar will have a mid-engine layout, with a twin-turbo powertrain mounted behind the seats, making in excess of 1,000 horsepower. It will also feature a carbon fiber body, “exotic doors” that could either be scissor or gullwing, though we lean towards the former and will provide “the perfect balance and driving position for the driver.”
A pair of teaser images preview its design, which will be exotic nonetheless. A sloping roofline, fat and curvaceous fenders, a small trunk lid spoiler, and slim LED taillights are the main things that are visible. We tried brightening up one of the pics in Photoshop, but Rezvani obviously saw that coming, so it was in vain.
Fortunately, we won’t have to wait that long to find out how it looks like, as it will premiere this summer. The company is currently accepting reservations for it, and a refundable $250 can secure a build slot for you. Pricing details will be announced in due course.
Before wrapping it off, we will remind you that Rezvani Motors has two main vehicles in its current portfolio and four models in total. The Tank and Tank Military Edition, with the latter featuring additional security features, and ballistic protection, start at $175,000 and $259,000, respectively. The Hercules 6x6 and Hercules 6x6 Military Edition, on the other hand, can be had from $195,000 for the former and $259,000 for the latter.
According to Rezvani, the brand-new Beast supercar will have a mid-engine layout, with a twin-turbo powertrain mounted behind the seats, making in excess of 1,000 horsepower. It will also feature a carbon fiber body, “exotic doors” that could either be scissor or gullwing, though we lean towards the former and will provide “the perfect balance and driving position for the driver.”
A pair of teaser images preview its design, which will be exotic nonetheless. A sloping roofline, fat and curvaceous fenders, a small trunk lid spoiler, and slim LED taillights are the main things that are visible. We tried brightening up one of the pics in Photoshop, but Rezvani obviously saw that coming, so it was in vain.
Fortunately, we won’t have to wait that long to find out how it looks like, as it will premiere this summer. The company is currently accepting reservations for it, and a refundable $250 can secure a build slot for you. Pricing details will be announced in due course.
Before wrapping it off, we will remind you that Rezvani Motors has two main vehicles in its current portfolio and four models in total. The Tank and Tank Military Edition, with the latter featuring additional security features, and ballistic protection, start at $175,000 and $259,000, respectively. The Hercules 6x6 and Hercules 6x6 Military Edition, on the other hand, can be had from $195,000 for the former and $259,000 for the latter.
New REZVANI BEAST will unleash in 2023.... pic.twitter.com/FHAM8voQDS— Rezvani Motors (@RezvaniMotors) May 3, 2022