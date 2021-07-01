Mazda RX-7 Shows Classic Tokyo Drift Livery in Radical Widebody Rendering

As more and more governments and carmakers give out death sentences for internal combustion-powered cars, it seems that the rotary engine, which has always been rebellious, grows in popularity with the resistance. That would be people who, like you and me, see an RX-7 proposal and instantly start day-dreaming about the brap-brap. So, here we are, talking about an FD RX-7 digital build that's as fresh as they get.
In many ways, this Wankel proposal is a classic, integrating some of the most popular aftermarket bits out there. For one, the curvy lines of the JDM sports car are taken further by a widebody kit coming from Rocket Bunny.
And if we look inside those arches, we'll find BBS wheels of the LM kind. Heck, seeing these, with their gold finish, is enough to capture an enthusiast's attention.
Then there's the slew of carbon fiber bits, with the list involving the front splitter, the headlight eyelids, the hood, the door mirrors, the diffuser-style lower front apron, the rear hatch, and, of course, the wing, which is massive, to say the least.
So yes, you can expect some serious weight reduction, even though we have to admit the costs of such bits, even if we're talking about the less expensive CFRP (carbon fiber reinforced polymer), might act as a brake when one wishes to throw that rear end sideways.
With that, um, selection out of the way, those wishing to keep their right foot planted will be rewarded with the infamous rotary soundtrack via the custom muffler.
Oh, and did we mention the LED lights? These seem to be more aggressive up front—after all, once the beast has passed you, there's no need for a scolding look from those taillights, is there?
The RX-7 might not be a big Fast and Furious hit these days—the focus for the now-in-theaters F9 is on that mid-engined Charger—but the Japanese machine has brought a serious contribution to earlier installments of the franchise.
So, it was only natural for digital artist Shashank Das (a.k.a. sdesyn) to dress this example up while paying a nod to the Veilside RX-7 of Tokyo Drift.
