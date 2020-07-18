Han's Veilside Mazda RX-7 Digitally Races "Mona Lisa" Silvia from Tokyo Drift

Han's Mazda RX-7 is our favorite car from the early Fast movies... after the Supra and Dom's Charger. Still, it represents the tuning scene in Japan rather than America and we believe it withstood the test of time quite well.
The RX-7 is not the sort of car that can "fake it." It offers real performance, unlike some of the other stunt cars in the movies, which basically just had the body kit and paint. Unlike its rivals, the Mazda sports car was powered by a rotary engine, powerful yet extremely lightweight.
In the 1990s, the RX-7 was thus a favorite of the modified/tuning scene all over the world. In the first movie, Dom had one, but it didn't really fit his character. 2 Fast 2 Furious gave the same Mazda to the character of Orange Julius. However, the rotary sports car only got the recognition it deserved after Tokyo Drift.
This movie was a different concept with a different cast, which included the character of Han, played by Sung Kang. #JusticeforHan
Like we said, Han's RX-7 is different from virtually all the other Fast & Furious cars because it was already a show car. An infamous tuning company called Veilside produced this complete body makeover, which is probably why it looks decent after so many years.
The kit is now difficult to find, but various reports put the package at 1.8 million yen or $17,000 in today's money. However, the show-stopper also came with everything it needed to shiny in the real-world JDM tuning scene, including serious performance upgrades and a sound system.
Such an interesting car deserves the right kind of rendering, and we got one from dm_jon in the form of this virtual drag race between Han's car and the "Mona Lisa." That's the nickname of a 2001 Nissan Silvia S15 Spec-S, also featured in Tokyo Drift.
