Mazda RX-7 "Flow Form" Is a Widebody Master in Detailed Rendering

Yes, this FD is the generation everybody thinks of when talking about the RX-7. And there's quite a bit of chat about this Mazda nowadays, which such modern classics enjoying a popularity boost. And, with the need for individuality also on the rise, we are now here to zoom in on an all-out custom example portrayed via the rendering parked on our screens.
Those of you who are tuned into our Speed Shot stories might be experiencing a bit of deja vu, as this is an evolution of a project we first discussed last year.
As promised by digital artist Daniil Savanin, who is responsible for these pixels, the digital build has evolved, even beyond the rotary monster itself - the pixel master has built a forest environment around the sportscar and you can easily imagine the thing drifting away as you check this out.
Dubbed Tengu v3, the aero kit fitted to the Japanese toy, which the artist nicknamed Fujin for this new version, is inspired by the work Liberty Walk has done for the Toyota Supra, as well as by the Bensopra Nissan GT-R.
We're dealing with a generously-sized splitter up front, which is linked to what we'd call right-sized overfenders. In fact, the appearance of the latter convinced us to use the moniker in the title. The said styling seems to fit the factory design of the RX-7, while the front and the rear units are linked by aero-aggressive side skirt extensions.
At the rear, the striking LED light clusters are joined by a... license plate delete, with the tips of the custom exhaust occupying the space that used to be reserved for the plate (there is one up front, though).
And while the track-spec diffuser underneath the apron doesn't seem to have changed, the ducktail spoiler of the old model has grown into a wing.
Another change comes from the center-lock wheels - these are now slightly smaller, while they've traded the all-white approach for a two-tone one involving golden centers and silver polished lips.
Once again, this is a member of the #bagged gang, with the air suspension being featured here in its lowest setting.
Oh, and as if anybody had doubts regarding the tuner philosophy of the machine, the black overfenders and other aero bits leave no room for doubt.
