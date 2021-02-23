Clinched E31 BMW M3 Wagon "Grey Candy" Is Widebody Madness

It's crazy how many people have tried to make an M3 out of the E31 BMW 3 Series Touring/Wagon. Perhaps by examining a tuning project like this one, we can understand why BMW decided to offer an official performance wagon for the new M3 generation.
The RS4 Avant is perhaps the best-known model in this segment, a unique shape for a performance car, to say the least. Volkswagen has tried to replicate this formula with its hot Golf R Variant too. But the old continent has quite a few F31 M3 wagons built. Some people just change the look of something like a 335i model while others go for the full engine swap. You can check out what happens when one of those tries to drag race a Mercedes-AMG C63 S rival in this post.
But for some reason, Asia just does it better when it comes to tuning. This bad boy belongs to @winston_yeh, the man behind a Taiwanese motorcycle shop called Rough Crafts. His photographer @996long has taken some amazing shots that we may have skipped simply because there's a little confusing.
You see, we featured this car in 2019 when it was white. And while the kit was very clearly labeled "Liberty Walk" back then, Clinched now claims credits, so we might be dealing with a cool combination of parts.
The way we see it, the front fenders are Liberty Walk and the rears are part of this Clinched kit, which you can have for about $4,200. Regardless, this package was apparently designed to fit the F30 sedan, not the taller rear hips of the F31 wagon.
The transformation starts at the front with a new bumper that mixes the M3's intakes with a new carbon fiber chin element. The widebody kit then massively extends the width of the vehicle. The cutouts for the vents at the front are matched with a chopped rear section in the rear widebody. Everything gets tied together with a shade of grey wrap which looks a lot like Audi's Nardo color.
Unlike most widebody conversions, this one has components that extend the width of the rear bumper too, together with a lowering diffuser element and the wing over the trunk. Of course, this wouldn't look like an M3 if it didn't have a quad exhaust tip as well.
