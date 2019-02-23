Manhart Racing Reveals Plans for 600 HP BMW X3 M and X4 M

The BMW X3 M has more power than the M3, even though it still uses a 3-liter engine. Naturally, tuners will want to sell you their stuff. But we were surprised by Manhart, who teased the MHX4 600 package just days after the official unveiling.

The color of this project is similar to all the other Manhart models from the past couple of years. It's dark with golden accents, including stripes on the bumpers and wheels. This might look like a real car, parked next to their skunkworks lab. But nobody outside of BMW has even driven the X3 M production car because it doesn't exist yet. The factory in Spartanburg is gearing up to satisfy M-demand as we speak.It's worth noting that in Competition form, the X3 M and X4 M both make 510(the base model has 480 HP). That number is on par with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S . It's pretty big for six cylinders if you ask us.The name of the Manhart kit hints at a huge metric horsepower number: 600. It might be just 90 extra ponies, but we can't imagine BMW left too many of them on the shelf. The power density of this tuner's creation would be 200 HP per liter, which is right up there with motorcyclesOf course, this should help with performance, as the official number of 0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds has been criticized by some. The MHX4 600 could be faster than the upcoming X5/X6 M , which should also have 600 HP, but a much heavier constitution. But we're more concerned with the character of the two performance SUVs.As you can see from these renderings, a new exhaust system is planned, one which could put the aural experience where it should be for an M car or completely ruin the everyday usability.The color of this project is similar to all the other Manhart models from the past couple of years. It's dark with golden accents, including stripes on the bumpers and wheels.