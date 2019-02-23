Lexus LC Widebody Kit from Artisan Spirits Looks Like a Japanese Batmobile

autoevolution

Japan comes up with all the cool future tech that Hollywood eventually catches up with. Do you know that movie Alita? Well, it's based on a comic from 1990, when cassette players were a thing.
The people over there are so creative that Marvel even let them reinvent Batman. There's a cartoon where the dark knight travels through time after the Joker who's become a feudal lord. But what we want is a modern day or slightly futuristic Batman living in Tokyo.

The Aventador became the answer to the "what would Bruce Wayne drive?" question many years ago. But we'd like to imagine that this particular Lexus LC 500 could also fight crime and look good doing it.

The project is one of a few widebody kits for the flagship Lexus coupe, as Wald and Liberty Walk both offer something. Artisan Spirits is a relatively unknown Japanese firm, but these packages could put them on the map.

Unless we're mistaken, the Artisan Spirits LC 500 was revealed at the end of 2017, perhaps shown at SEMA. It flew largely under the radar until this version called Black Label GT grabbed everyone's attention.

IN this colo, you'd barely know where the wider fender flares have been attached to the old bodywork, creating an effect similar to an RS6, M3 or some other factory-made widened sports car.

Also, Artisan Spirits opted to have a deep air splitter at the front, with winglets at the corners. This matches up to the new side skirts and a rear diffuser. Some hate it, but we think the trunk wing is the most spectacular element because it matches the Lexus design well and adds some character.

Everything you see here can be ordered for around $13,000 in carbon fiber or slightly less in fiberglass. Of course, installation is extra, but the good news is all the components are sold separately so that you can get just the wind or only those fender flares.

