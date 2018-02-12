White BMW M550i xDrive With M Performance Body Kit Is a Stormtrooper

I don't know what the point of the M550i is, because it sure as hell won't be a bargain after you install M Performance parts. But if you're looking for something fast and special-looking, this might be the car for you.

The interior is what sets this apart from an M5. You have a much cleaner steering wheel, as well as a combination of dark tanned leather and wood. The top of the dash is trimmed in black and held together with brown stitching. Not the boy racer's dream, this M550i. As things stand, new M5s cost from around $100,000 while the M550i will set you back three-quarters of that. Coincidently, the power gap between the two also respects the same 3/4 ratio.But just a few M Performance parts can bridge that $25,000 quite quickly, and this one has a lot. BMW Abu Dhabi, known as the most significant dealership this brand can have, routinely brings fully decked out creations to the web's attention.After a barrage of M760Li models last year, they're now showing a 5 Series with a double infusion of M goodies. First, it's the M550i, which means it's lower and more sportingly equipped than most sedans. Under the hood is a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 462. But we believe the exhaust system on this bad boy has been tweaked.Starting at the front, we notice the Cerium Grey grille frame and lower blades are painted gloss black, as the "hockey sticks" on the front fenders.You might think this is a normal look, but the bumper is radically changed. We have a multi-piece carbon fiber chin spoiler which brings the M550i much closer to the ground. Those air intakes are also more like those of the M5, since the M550i has them blocked off on the sides. Are those new intercoolers?For the sides, we have carbon fiber mirror caps and M Performance wheels in Orbit Grey. The tail end has been decorated with a new diffuser and a small trunk lid spoiler.The interior is what sets this apart from an M5. You have a much cleaner steering wheel, as well as a combination of dark tanned leather and wood. The top of the dash is trimmed in black and held together with brown stitching. Not the boy racer's dream, this M550i.