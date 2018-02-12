autoevolution
 

White BMW M550i xDrive With M Performance Body Kit Is a Stormtrooper

12 Feb 2018, 15:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
I don't know what the point of the M550i is, because it sure as hell won't be a bargain after you install M Performance parts. But if you're looking for something fast and special-looking, this might be the car for you.
15 photos
White BMW M550i xDrive With M Performance Body Kit Is a StormtrooperWhite BMW M550i xDrive With M Performance Body Kit Is a StormtrooperWhite BMW M550i xDrive With M Performance Body Kit Is a StormtrooperWhite BMW M550i xDrive With M Performance Body Kit Is a StormtrooperWhite BMW M550i xDrive With M Performance Body Kit Is a StormtrooperWhite BMW M550i xDrive With M Performance Body Kit Is a StormtrooperWhite BMW M550i xDrive With M Performance Body Kit Is a StormtrooperWhite BMW M550i xDrive With M Performance Body Kit Is a StormtrooperWhite BMW M550i xDrive With M Performance Body Kit Is a StormtrooperWhite BMW M550i xDrive With M Performance Body Kit Is a StormtrooperWhite BMW M550i xDrive With M Performance Body Kit Is a StormtrooperWhite BMW M550i xDrive With M Performance Body Kit Is a StormtrooperWhite BMW M550i xDrive With M Performance Body Kit Is a StormtrooperWhite BMW M550i xDrive With M Performance Body Kit Is a Stormtrooper
As things stand, new M5s cost from around $100,000 while the M550i will set you back three-quarters of that. Coincidently, the power gap between the two also respects the same 3/4 ratio.

But just a few M Performance parts can bridge that $25,000 quite quickly, and this one has a lot. BMW Abu Dhabi, known as the most significant dealership this brand can have, routinely brings fully decked out creations to the web's attention.

After a barrage of M760Li models last year, they're now showing a 5 Series with a double infusion of M goodies. First, it's the M550i, which means it's lower and more sportingly equipped than most sedans. Under the hood is a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 462 HP. But we believe the exhaust system on this bad boy has been tweaked.

Starting at the front, we notice the Cerium Grey grille frame and lower blades are painted gloss black, as the "hockey sticks" on the front fenders.

You might think this is a normal look, but the bumper is radically changed. We have a multi-piece carbon fiber chin spoiler which brings the M550i much closer to the ground. Those air intakes are also more like those of the M5, since the M550i has them blocked off on the sides. Are those new intercoolers?

For the sides, we have carbon fiber mirror caps and M Performance wheels in Orbit Grey. The tail end has been decorated with a new diffuser and a small trunk lid spoiler.

The interior is what sets this apart from an M5. You have a much cleaner steering wheel, as well as a combination of dark tanned leather and wood. The top of the dash is trimmed in black and held together with brown stitching. Not the boy racer's dream, this M550i.
BMW M550i xDrive M550i BMW BMW tuning
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who's Your Number One? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
BMW models:
BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45) CompactBMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45) CompactBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleBMW i8BMW i8 CoupeBMW M3 CS (F80)BMW M3 CS (F80) MediumAll BMW models  