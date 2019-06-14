Widebody BMW i3 Evo Tuning from Japan Looks Like a Fish

Built around a CFRP platform and with an electric motor at the back, it asks not "what should we add?" but "what can we do without?" This EV has more in common in the looks department with an Audi A2 than the large SUVs we now see as electric benchmarks, and we think it's still a head-turner.We're not here to talk about the range or the price, because the market has already shown it wasn't ready for the i3. Instead, we're here to look at the originality of the design and how it was completely overhauled at the hands of an unhinged Japanese tuner.The company is called Garage Eve.Ryn and is responsible for the insane army-themed i8 roadster we showed you. This i3 project is actually much older, but since it's unlike anything we've ever seen, sharing it seems like a good idea.The front is ow a mess of elements, including carbon fiber inserts and an F1-style chin spoiler. Gigantic air intakes have also been added, which together with the gill-like vents give the i3 a fish-like look.For that added go-fast look, we also have fender flares, which make room for much wider 3-piece wheels, striped in blue to match the grille. Not much is going on at the back, other than the fender flares to match what the front is doing. Interior upgrades may have happened, but this one-and-only i3 tuning project has shied away from the camera since its debut.So enjoy what's probably the only i3 tuning project in the world, or at least one of the few. And before you ask, these really are the highest resolution photos available.