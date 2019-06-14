autoevolution
 

Widebody BMW i3 Evo Tuning from Japan Looks Like a Fish

14 Jun 2019, 20:49 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The BMW i3 is about six years old, but still looks unlike anything else on the road. It's small, aerodynamic, with skinny wheels and suicide doors.
23 photos
Widebody BMW i3 Evo Tuning from Japan Looks Like a FishWidebody BMW i3 Evo Tuning from Japan Looks Like a FishWidebody BMW i3 Evo Tuning from Japan Looks Like a FishWidebody BMW i3 Evo Tuning from Japan Looks Like a FishWidebody BMW i3 Evo Tuning from Japan Looks Like a FishWidebody BMW i3 Evo Tuning from Japan Looks Like a FishWidebody BMW i3 Evo Tuning from Japan Looks Like a FishWidebody BMW i3 Evo Tuning from Japan Looks Like a FishWidebody BMW i3 Evo Tuning from Japan Looks Like a FishWidebody BMW i3 Evo Tuning from Japan Looks Like a FishWidebody BMW i3 Evo Tuning from Japan Looks Like a FishWidebody BMW i3 Evo Tuning from Japan Looks Like a FishWidebody BMW i3 Evo Tuning from Japan Looks Like a FishWidebody BMW i3 Evo Tuning from Japan Looks Like a FishWidebody BMW i3 Evo Tuning from Japan Looks Like a FishWidebody BMW i3 Evo Tuning from Japan Looks Like a FishWidebody BMW i3 Evo Tuning from Japan Looks Like a FishWidebody BMW i3 Evo Tuning from Japan Looks Like a FishWidebody BMW i3 Evo Tuning from Japan Looks Like a FishWidebody BMW i3 Evo Tuning from Japan Looks Like a FishWidebody BMW i3 Evo Tuning from Japan Looks Like a FishWidebody BMW i3 Evo Tuning from Japan Looks Like a Fish
Built around a CFRP platform and with an electric motor at the back, it asks not "what should we add?" but "what can we do without?" This EV has more in common in the looks department with an Audi A2 than the large SUVs we now see as electric benchmarks, and we think it's still a head-turner.

We're not here to talk about the range or the price, because the market has already shown it wasn't ready for the i3. Instead, we're here to look at the originality of the design and how it was completely overhauled at the hands of an unhinged Japanese tuner.

The company is called Garage Eve.Ryn and is responsible for the insane army-themed i8 roadster we showed you. This i3 project is actually much older, but since it's unlike anything we've ever seen, sharing it seems like a good idea.

The front is ow a mess of elements, including carbon fiber inserts and an F1-style chin spoiler. Gigantic air intakes have also been added, which together with the gill-like vents give the i3 a fish-like look.

For that added go-fast look, we also have fender flares, which make room for much wider 3-piece wheels, striped in blue to match the grille. Not much is going on at the back, other than the fender flares to match what the front is doing. Interior upgrades may have happened, but this one-and-only i3 tuning project has shied away from the camera since its debut.

So enjoy what's probably the only i3 tuning project in the world, or at least one of the few. And before you ask, these really are the highest resolution photos available.
BMW i3 BMW tuning BMW i EV green
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
BMW models:
BMW 3 Series TouringBMW 3 Series Touring CompactBMW M8 ConvertibleBMW M8 Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW M8 CoupeBMW M8 Coupe Premium CoupeBMW X1BMW X1 CrossoverBMW 1 SeriesBMW 1 Series CompactAll BMW models  
 
 