Unique F81 BMW M3 Wagon Drag Races AMG C63 S Rival

Wagons are cool, but performance wagons are even better. Audi is undoubtedly the king of this segment. And while Mercedes-AMG does play around in it, BMW never offered an M3 Touring that many people in Europe probably wanted.
To their credit, BMW engineers did develop the M5 Touring, which had a ferocious V10 engine. However, if you want the performance from an M3 sedan inside a family-friendly car, you're out of luck... unless you go custom.
Today's mid-week drag race from Carwow features a one-off M3 Touring, which would wear the codename F81 if it were a real production car. Everything about it is custom, and to test out if it's been built up to code, a rival arrives in the form of the C63 S Estate/T-Model.
Both wagons send power to their rear wheels, unlike the RS4 which has quattro. But where the C63 S leaves the factory with a 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 making 503 horsepower, the M3 Touring has its old engine swapped out for a 3-liter inline-6. "63 NP" (no problem) has to be the most ironic license plate possible in this context.
According to our old records on the car, it started out as a basic 320d and had the 2-liter diesel replaced by an S55. It even borrowed the carbon fiber tower brace from an actual M3.
Serious mods were needed to have it looking like an M car. The bumper, hood and fenders have been changed at the front. But the back must have been a little more difficult, as the flares required some chopping and welding. It's even got the right wheels, the 20-inch 666M made famous by the M4 GTS. For extra acoustical impact, an straight-pipe exhaust was added.
We desperately want that sexy M3 to win, and thankfully, it's also got State 2 tuning bumping the power to 540 hp. So, with the introductions all done, it's time to watch the magic.
