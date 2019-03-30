BMW Z4 Speedster by Bulletproof Is Completely Insane

Bulletproof Automotive is mainly in the business of tuning Japanese cars, ranging from the Evo to the GT-R. But when their Japanese partners at Varis took on the BMW Z4, they decided to make something that hasn't existed before, a BMW Z4 Speedster.

This project vehicle is called the Z4 GT Continuum and got revealed at the 2015 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. It reminds us of many much more expensive cars, such as the



The body kit is something you can buy for your Z4. It's called the VRS Widebody and comes from Varis. After installing it, Bulletproof went for a hardtop delete and also cut the A-pillars, creating a tiny custom windshield and modifying the dash in the process.



It wouldn't be s speedster without the custom rear decklid cowl, and that wouldn't grab as much attention without the custom diffuser and 180mm GT-Wing with carbon construction.



On the performance side, the 3-liter now sports ESS Tuning Stage II mods, a new intercooler and turbo-back straight-pipe exhaust that exits through a front fender. Again, this is reminiscent of a particular AMG .



The Z4's chassis has been upgraded using OEM BMW M4 brake packs, Aragosta Type-SS Coilover kit, and the Cup Lift system from the same company. The 20-inch wheels are from Rays and have been wrapped in 315/30 R20 tires at the back.



Meanwhile, the interior features yet more OEM goodies, such as the M3's seats and a vintage Porsche wood-style shift knob. You may notice new leather and Alcantara trim, which is from Stingray.



