autoevolution

EVE.RYN BMW i8 Roadster "Army Edition" Is Insane

11 Apr 2019, 20:53 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Tuning
Despite the BMW i8's apparent lack of popularity, there's no shortage of crazy tuning projects that make the sports car look even more alien. Not surprisingly, most of them come from Japan.
23 photos
EVE.RYN BMW i8 Roadster "Army Edition" Is InsaneEVE.RYN BMW i8 Roadster "Army Edition" Is InsaneEVE.RYN BMW i8 Roadster "Army Edition" Is InsaneEVE.RYN BMW i8 Roadster "Army Edition" Is InsaneEVE.RYN BMW i8 Roadster "Army Edition" Is InsaneEVE.RYN BMW i8 Roadster "Army Edition" Is InsaneEVE.RYN BMW i8 Roadster "Army Edition" Is InsaneEVE.RYN BMW i8 Roadster "Army Edition" Is InsaneEVE.RYN BMW i8 Roadster "Army Edition" Is InsaneEVE.RYN BMW i8 Roadster "Army Edition" Is InsaneEVE.RYN BMW i8 Roadster "Army Edition" Is InsaneEVE.RYN BMW i8 Roadster "Army Edition" Is InsaneEVE.RYN BMW i8 Roadster "Army Edition" Is InsaneEVE.RYN BMW i8 Roadster "Army Edition" Is InsaneEVE.RYN BMW i8 Roadster "Army Edition" Is InsaneEVE.RYN BMW i8 Roadster "Army Edition" Is InsaneEVE.RYN BMW i8 Roadster "Army Edition" Is InsaneEVE.RYN BMW i8 Roadster "Army Edition" Is InsaneEVE.RYN BMW i8 Roadster "Army Edition" Is InsaneEVE.RYN BMW i8 Roadster "Army Edition" Is InsaneEVE.RYN BMW i8 Roadster "Army Edition" Is InsaneEVE.RYN BMW i8 Roadster "Army Edition" Is Insane
This is the i8s "E.N.ARMY EDITION" from a little-known shop called EVE.RYN. We featured their wild i8 package a while back, but this roadster-based creation is nothing like it. Numerous modifications have been made to the body, none of which are particularly beautiful.

But hey, you know about they say about it all being in the eye of the beholder. The general style seems quite similar to that of Japan's reclusive sports car, the Mitsuoka Orochi. We wouldn't be surprised if inspiration came from some fish or crab species.

The army-themed car has four colors that fight for your attention. Light green is used for most of the bodywork, with a darker shade meant to draw your attention to the fender flares. Other body components are fabricated from carbon, while the 3-piece copper wheels add a bit of supercar flair.

The front features a new bumper with a re-shaped chin and those massive carbon scoops that appear to float over everything. The fenders of the roadster are larger than stock, making room for extra rubber. But the real party is at the back. There, we see a massive carbon fiber wing and the oversized carbon diffuser.

Apparently, E.N.ARMY EDITION is short for Energy motor sport aNd ARMY, which sounds a little strange. But if you fancy your luck with Google Translate, here's the official press release. Maybe you guys can tell us where green BMW badges are made or why every Japanese tuner takes low-res photos even though they work with carbon fiber.

Oh, and it’s called the i8s because the tuning somehow unlocks the hidden potential of the i8. However, no engine mods have been made, so you’re stuck with 374 HP from a 1.5-liter hybrid motor.
bmw i8 roadster BMW i8 BMW tuning carbon fiber
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
BMW models:
BMW X4 MBMW X4 M Medium SUVBMW X3 MBMW X3 M Medium SUVBMW 7 Series (G11) LCIBMW 7 Series (G11) LCI Upper PremiumBMW 8-Series ConvertibleBMW 8-Series Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVAll BMW models  
 
 