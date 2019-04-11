5 White BMW M550i xDrive With M Performance Body Kit Is a Stormtrooper

EVE.RYN BMW i8 Roadster "Army Edition" Is Insane

Oh, and it’s called the i8s because the tuning somehow unlocks the hidden potential of the i8. However, no engine mods have been made, so you’re stuck with 374 HP from a 1.5-liter hybrid motor. This is the i8s "E.N.ARMY EDITION" from a little-known shop called EVE.RYN. We featured their wild i8 package a while back , but this roadster-based creation is nothing like it. Numerous modifications have been made to the body, none of which are particularly beautiful.But hey, you know about they say about it all being in the eye of the beholder. The general style seems quite similar to that of Japan's reclusive sports car, the Mitsuoka Orochi. We wouldn't be surprised if inspiration came from some fish or crab species.The army-themed car has four colors that fight for your attention. Light green is used for most of the bodywork, with a darker shade meant to draw your attention to the fender flares. Other body components are fabricated from carbon, while the 3-piece copper wheels add a bit of supercar flair.The front features a new bumper with a re-shaped chin and those massive carbon scoops that appear to float over everything. The fenders of the roadster are larger than stock, making room for extra rubber. But the real party is at the back. There, we see a massive carbon fiber wing and the oversized carbon diffuser.Apparently, E.N.ARMY EDITION is short for Energy motor sport aNd ARMY, which sounds a little strange. But if you fancy your luck with Google Translate, here's the official press release. Maybe you guys can tell us where green BMW badges are made or why every Japanese tuner takes low-res photos even though they work with carbon fiber.Oh, and it’s called the i8s because the tuning somehow unlocks the hidden potential of the i8. However, no engine mods have been made, so you’re stuck with 374from a 1.5-liter hybrid motor.