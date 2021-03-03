Dodge Challenger "Black Bomb" Looks Like a Widebody Monster in Sharp Rendering

Back in the fall of 1969, when Dodge introduced the Challenger, nobody cared it was late to the party. The sleek exterior styling signed by Carl Cameron, whose work had also been showcased on the 1966 Charger, mixed with the uber-rich engine range, meant the public instantly fell in love with the thing. These days, the classic Challenger is even more popular, which means owners who wish to take their Mopar icon down the customization route have a plethora of options.
Well, the said offer just became even more abundant, at least as far as virtual builds are concerned. The rendering now parked on your screens takes the original 1970 Challenger deep down the widebody rabbit hole.
Despite being five decades old, the Mopar machine was gifted with a widebody approach lifted off the modern Challenger. That's because digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel, who is responsible for the project, borrowed multiple bits from the real-life Shirokai kit we discussed last summer while adding an extra layer of customization on top of that.
And if it looks like the meaty overfenders can barely contain the super-sized LD97 Forged wheels, that's because we're dealing with the air suspension's "pose" setting, which brings the vehicle as far from the sky as possible.
With that air-dam-gone-apron up front, the appearance of the coupe is dramatically transformed, and we can easily imagine this contraption turning all heads at your local Cars & Coffee.
In fact, we can say the same about the posterior, which features multiple culprits. We're referring to the diffuser, the slightly retouched light clusters, and the complex spoiler, whose mounts flank the "Dodge" branding on those lights.
Then there's the background, which places the Dodge in the Land of the Rising Sun, where there are quite a few muscle car lovers.
