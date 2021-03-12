1,200-HP Revenge GT Is a Custom Widebody Mustang With a $250,000 Price Tag

The latest Shelby GT500 is arguably the greatest Mustang ever built in terms of raw, straight-line performance. People will be talking about it for a long time, especially since it tends to be the main attraction in so many drag racing videos and various other vlogs on YouTube.
However, what if we told you there is a company out there that specializes in heavily customized Mustangs that would absolutely destroy the GT500 in a straight line. Actually there are a lot of companies that can do that, but we’re here to talk about this widebody Mustang GT in particular.
Built by Peregrine Automotive, it’s called the Revenge GT, and it’s getting auctioned off through Mecum at the end of next week, March 18-20. We’re not sure how much it will go for, but we do know that $250,850 was its initial MSRP, with the Revenge GT package alone retailing for $199,500.
It is said to be one of just six units built by the tuner in this specification, albeit the only one fitted with a 1,200 hp MMR engine, featuring a Whipple supercharger. Other performance enhancements include Stage 2 Coyote head porting, custom fuel injectors, high flow filter, billet throttle body, oversized air intake tube, an exhaust system with tri-exhaust tips, Brembo brakes, custom front suspension, MagneRide lowering springs, and more.
The Revenge GT rides on 20-inch forged aluminum wheels, painted black just like most of the car’s exterior.
Speaking of which, here are some of the visual highlights: the custom paint, hood graphic, vinyl decklid graphic, new front fascia, widebody kit with extended fenders (3” front track gain, 6” at the rear), functional rear wing and diffuser, functional aero hood, plus new lower rocker panels and chin spoiler. Oh, and everything is carbon fiber, naturally.
As for the interior, we wish a few extra angles were available. Still, according to the ad, the car features Nappa leather seats and door panels, with "Revenge" embossing on the former and Peregrine serial number embossing on the latter.
In the end, we’d love to see how this thing pulls in a straight line from around 40 mph (64 kph); it should be quite formidable.
