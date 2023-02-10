Mavericks Have no Fear, New Renault Oroch Is a Digital Menace to Chevy’s Montana

There is not much to talk about France’s Renault these days, aside from the obvious fact that their relationship with the other members of the alliance (especially Nissan) is not what it used to be.
Sure, we can easily jump around the world to see the UK getting a new flagship-grade trim level for the Megane E-Tech family, which has become a little more Iconic from now on thanks to a new grade named such. Plus, the latest and greatest – but also the final Renault Megane RS version (Ultime) is also heading to the land of Down Under, where the limited edition of the Hot Hatch model does not cost an arm and a leg but sure is a great collectible. So, how about the Americas, anything new for them as well?
As far as the real world is concerned, I am afraid there is nothing to write home about, but across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, on the other hand, things could not be more interesting. If you are a fan of unibody compact pickup trucks, that is. Thus, meet Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who has decided to have a CGI go at imagining a sleek new entry into the Renault family for the South American region.
After a bunch of Chevy-flavored projects – a 2025 Chevy ‘S20’ mix of the Montana, Trax and Ford Maverick followed by a Chevy El Camino EV compact Ute and a couple of larger 2-Door and four-door Chevy SUVs that fake the return of the K5 Blazer based on Ford Bronco’s revival – now it is time to hit the Euro-South American sweet spot with the imagined second-generation Renault Oroch. Initially presented in late 2015 as the Renault Duster Oroch four-door pickup truck, the compact model has become a simpler yet feistier ‘Oroch’ last year when it dropped the Duster moniker and gained a new 170-hp 1.3-liter engine.
Since the coordinates for this unofficial next iteration are basically the same – a 4-door compact unibody pickup truck – we could easily see this sleek Renault Oroch duking it out with the North American Ford Maverick best-seller and its ritzier Hyundai Santa Cruz rival. Alas, both have no reasons to fear and instead this Austral-inspired Oroch would represent a sleek menace for the quirky third-gen 2023 Chevy Montana, which just graduated to a larger four-door pickup truck lifestyle.
Frankly, although I respect Chevrolet’s effort to make the Montana enticing (that modular bed truck is great, for sure), I also feel that – if my two cents are allowed on the matter – if real, this new, 2025 Renault Oroch would have no trouble beating the competition to a pulp. After all, the streamlined design sure calls for lifestyle adventures, and the 1.3-liter engine with 170 hp is more than enough to motivate any competitor into performance submission!
