Last Renault Megane RS Heading to Australia, Hot Hatch Doesn't Cost a Fortune

The diamond brand is bidding farewell to the Megane RS and the Renault Sport division alike with a special edition model of the hot hatch. Christened the Renault Megane RS Ultime, it debuted last month online, and out of the 1976 units available for global markets, 40 of them will make their way to Australia.
Offered with two transmission options, the six-speed manual and six-speed dual-clutch automatic, the new Renault Megane RS Ultime has a recommended retail price of AU$67,500 (equal to US$46,760 at the current exchange rates) for the stick shift, and AU$70,500 (US$48,835) for the two-pedal version.
Powering it is the familiar 1.8-liter turbo, shared with the rest of the Megane RS lineup, and with the Alpine A110 cars where it sits in the middle. In the Megane RS Ultime, the engine develops 296 hp (300 ps/221 kW) at 6,000 rpm, and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque at 3,200 rpm (400 Nm/295 lb-ft) with the six-speed manual gearbox), identical to the Megane RS Trophy.
Launch control is on deck as long as you opt for the automatic transmission, and it will help it hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.7 seconds from rest. The Torsen mechanical limited-slip differential, four-wheel steering, front axle with independent pivots, Brembo brakes with red calipers, lowered Cup chassis configuration, and active valve exhaust system are some of the highlights of the car.
It sits on 19-inch Fuji lightweight wheels, shod in Bridgestone Potenza S007 semi-slick tires that were developed specifically for the Megane RS Trophy R, features black stripes on several exterior elements, and is decorated by ‘1976’ lettering, a nod to the founding year of Renault Sport. The Megane RS Ultime has wider front and rear fenders, side air vents, diffuser with central exhaust tips, black logos, door handles, apron, diffuser, and fender caps, and the RS Vision headlights. Customers can opt for the Pearl White, Orange Tonic, Liquid Yellow, or Diamond Black exterior colors.
Bespoke door sill plates are included too, alongside the usual Recaro sports seats, paddle shifters on cars equipped with the auto ‘box, Alcantara upholstery, ‘RS’ lettering and logos, and a generous range of equipment, from the 10-inch digital dials behind the steering wheel and 9.3-inch infotainment system, to the Bose audio, and RS on-board telemetry. Left-hand drive models can also be ordered with a head-up display and a sunroof, though these are unavailable on the right-hand drive version. Rounding off the list of gizmos is a selection of driving assistance systems.
Just like every Renault sold in Australia, the Megane RS Ultime is accompanied by the ‘Easy Life Ownership,’ a program that includes unlimited kilometer warranty and roadside assistance for five years, and five services that cost AU$2,645 (US$1,830) over the term.
