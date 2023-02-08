Last Renault Megane RS Heading to Australia, Hot Hatch Doesn't Cost a Fortune

More on this:

1 New 2023 Megane RS Ultime Debuts as Final Renault Sport-Branded Car Ever

2 Renault Megane RS Will Retire at the End of 2023, No Successor in Sight

3 Romanian Automaker Dacia Coming to Australia With Renault-Badged SUVs

4 Golf GTI Clubsport Drag Races Civic Type R and Megane RS for Quarter-Mile Glory

5 Golf R32, BMW 130i and Megane RS Battle for Your Classic Hot Hatch Money