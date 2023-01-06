Manny Khoshbin Has the Ultimate Boss Duo, a Bugatti Chiron Hermes and Jacob & Co Timepiece

Self-made millionaire and real estate mogul Manny Khoshbin loves exclusive, limited-edition things. And the cherry on top is his latest combo which features a Bugatti Chiron Hermès and a one-of-one Jacob and Co Hermès Bugatti Chiron timepiece.
If you’re reading this, chances are pretty high that you have heard of Manny Khoshbin. If you haven’t, he’s a self-made Iranian millionaire, who built quite an empire and is one of the most popular car collectors in the world. He's also a YouTuber, sharing his diverse collection of limited-edition models with his 1.5 million followers.
And I guess now you have a pretty good idea about how much he likes bespoke, unique models. And this Ultimate Boss Duo from one of his most recent Instagram posts is the cherry on top.
Because it features his custom-made Bugatti Chiron "dressed by Hermès" and a one-off Jacob and Co timepiece designed to match the $4 million Bugatti masterpiece.
The watch replicates the Chiron Hermès to perfection, coming with 16 cylinders and shock absorbers, with the crankshaft and pistons pumping up and down just like a real Bugatti engine.
While the Jacob and Co watches usually come with lots of diamonds and bling, Khoshbin wanted to keep his as elegant and simple as possible. It comes with the same Craie (which means chalk) off-white color as the exterior of his Chiron Hermès Edition, with rose gold components and silver accents.
“I just wanted to really put the focus on the engine, so I went with rose gold for all the pistons and left everything else in silver, Craie, and red,” Manny explained.
A standard Bugatti Chiron Jacob & Co watch comes with a price tag of $1.3 million, based on which gems you choose for it. While Khoshbin didn't share how much he spent on it, it's possible his watch is even more expensive. However, he did share that he felt $1.2 million is out of his price range.
Khoshbin received the watch just ahead of Christmas last year and quickly rushed to Instagram a few days ago to share a photo shoot of the timepiece next to the one-off hypercar.
We cannot ignore the specs of the Bugatti Chiron either, which is powered by an 8.0-liter W16 engine, rated at 1,480 horsepower (1,500 ps) and 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm) of torque, sent to all wheels via a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. It can do 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.3 seconds, with a whopping top speed of 261 mph (420 kph).
The exclusive hypercar also has the optional "Sky View" glass roof, two fixed panels above the driver and passenger seats, with no visible carbon fiber. Coincidentally, he also received the Bugatti Chiron Hermès Edition before Christmas in 2019.
The Bugatti Chiron isn't the only car in Khoshbin's garage to have received the Hermès treatment, because the real estate mogul has previously asked the French brand to touch up one of his other hypercars, the Pagani Huayra.
And I guess now you have a pretty good idea about how much he likes bespoke, unique models. And this Ultimate Boss Duo from one of his most recent Instagram posts is the cherry on top.
Because it features his custom-made Bugatti Chiron "dressed by Hermès" and a one-off Jacob and Co timepiece designed to match the $4 million Bugatti masterpiece.
The watch replicates the Chiron Hermès to perfection, coming with 16 cylinders and shock absorbers, with the crankshaft and pistons pumping up and down just like a real Bugatti engine.
While the Jacob and Co watches usually come with lots of diamonds and bling, Khoshbin wanted to keep his as elegant and simple as possible. It comes with the same Craie (which means chalk) off-white color as the exterior of his Chiron Hermès Edition, with rose gold components and silver accents.
“I just wanted to really put the focus on the engine, so I went with rose gold for all the pistons and left everything else in silver, Craie, and red,” Manny explained.
A standard Bugatti Chiron Jacob & Co watch comes with a price tag of $1.3 million, based on which gems you choose for it. While Khoshbin didn't share how much he spent on it, it's possible his watch is even more expensive. However, he did share that he felt $1.2 million is out of his price range.
Khoshbin received the watch just ahead of Christmas last year and quickly rushed to Instagram a few days ago to share a photo shoot of the timepiece next to the one-off hypercar.
We cannot ignore the specs of the Bugatti Chiron either, which is powered by an 8.0-liter W16 engine, rated at 1,480 horsepower (1,500 ps) and 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm) of torque, sent to all wheels via a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. It can do 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.3 seconds, with a whopping top speed of 261 mph (420 kph).
The exclusive hypercar also has the optional "Sky View" glass roof, two fixed panels above the driver and passenger seats, with no visible carbon fiber. Coincidentally, he also received the Bugatti Chiron Hermès Edition before Christmas in 2019.
The Bugatti Chiron isn't the only car in Khoshbin's garage to have received the Hermès treatment, because the real estate mogul has previously asked the French brand to touch up one of his other hypercars, the Pagani Huayra.