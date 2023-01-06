If One Tuned Rolls Is Not Enough, Go for Seconds With Custom Ghost and Cullinan

Rolls-Royce is that fabled British automaker that probably dwells around everyone’s imaginative dreams about how their rags-to-riches life will turn out, eventually.
Alas, it is only the one-percenters who usually get to enjoy their presence. No worries, though, as these social media-loving times mean that at least everyone can partake in the joy (or horror, depending on your POV) of seeing a tuned and customized Rolls-Royce, or two, roll around.
Courtesy of Los Angeles, California-based Brixton Forged, a company specializing in forged wheel manufacturing, which has decided to highlight a couple of Rolls-Royces personalized by Buffalo Grove, Illinois-based Black Star, now we can admire a white-and-black Ghost limousine, as well as a matching Cullinan ultra-luxury super-SUV. And there’s a tuned twist on top of the customization process, as well.
But first, a word about the OEM versions. As far as we can tell, the Rolls-Royce Ghost was the first project for “Midwest’s premier exotic and luxury auto salon,” and the automotive customization shop probably kicked off the proceeds with a white saloon packing some contrasting Black Badge attire. Alas, aside from the black details, the Ghost also has the twin-turbo V12, and AWD chassis tuned for higher performance thanks to churning out 592 hp instead of the ‘normal’ version’s 562 ponies.
With help from that elegant stable, the Ghost can sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 4.2 seconds, to 100 mph (160 kph) in a little over ten seconds, and also top out at 155 mph (249 kph). To properly stand out in the posh aftermarket crowd, the British limo was treated to a Novitec (North America) body kit and is also tucked lower on concave, black-contrasting Brixton Forged aftermarket wheels.
But wait, as there is also that Cullinan companion to speak of. That one seems to be of the regular variety, rather than joining the Black Badge atmosphere. As such, the 6.75-liter V12 mill will deliver either 563 hp or 591 ponies, and also feature a minor difference in terms of torque – from 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) to 664 lb-ft (900 Nm). By the way, the maximum speed remains unchanged, at exactly 155 mph. As for the white Cullinan with black accents and matching Brixton Forged LX01 aftermarket wheels, this one has the Novitec Overdose widebody aerodynamic kit on its side, among other goodies.
So, time to pick your ritzy Rolls-Royce poison. Should we go for a Ghost Black Badge limousine that is mildly aggressive thanks to the Novitec enhancements and the concave forged wheels? Or would it be cooler to ride lowered with the widebody behemoth of a Novitec Overdose Rolls-Royce Cullinan ultra-luxury super-SUV? Frankly, if money was no longer a concern, I would probably snatch both and be done with the whole commotion!
