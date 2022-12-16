Slammed Widebody Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Gets a Novitec Overdose on SP2s

While many affluent collectors now want to play with the latest Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared toy that just dropped into Americana aftermarket town, the British ultra-luxury super-SUV ‘king’ is not sitting idle.
Sure, many people could argue that we have had enough of an overdose of stuff like widebody Lambo Urus super-SUVs or slammed Rolls-Royce Cullinans, already, both on the Easter and Western coasts of America. But the truth is you can hardly argue with the modified SUV logic, especially when it is both slammed and widebody, plus fitted with contrasting aftermarket wheels.
Such is the case here with this outlet. Self-described as the “largest dealer for the world’s top brands,” Miami, Florida-based Wheels Boutique is showing us why Lady Winter best matches with white SUVs that also have a sprinkle of black audacity. So, as far as we can tell, this British Rolls-Royce Cullinan ultra-luxury SUV knight dressed in white garments is actually a Black Badge example.
It rides poshly lowered on top of Novitec SP2 aftermarket wheels that are clad in contrasting black attire (with luminous ‘RR’ floating caps, of course) and probably features the twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12 rocking 591 horsepower. But that is of lesser importance because this Cullinan needs to ride slow, not just low, so that everyone can see the outrageous Novitec Group Overdose widebody aerodynamic kit treatment in all its splendor.
Well, perhaps this overdose of slammed widebody attitude is not exactly your posh British SUV cup of tea. But how about the sober black leather interior, which only has some contrasting red hints of color? Maybe that one will ultimately do the trick. If not, no worries, then a more colorful Range Rover, in Velocity Satin Blue, and on AL13 Wheels C00R-Duoblocks, could be slightly better suited for our luxury SUV dreams.
