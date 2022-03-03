Manny Khoshbin and Jacob & Co Collaborate for a Bugatti Watch Based on His Hermes Edition

Real estate mogul and car collector Manny Khoshbin is the embodiment of living lavishly. After having worked very hard to get to where he is, he’s enjoying some unique cars, vacations, and now, watches, thanks to his new collaboration with Jacob & Co for a custom Bugatti watch.
At the beginning of the video, Manny Khoshbin reveals he's starting to get a better appreciation for watches, "all the craftsmanship, details, they're almost like automotive coming in smaller packages, but so much detail, and so much quality and legacy."
When he thinks about it that way, it's only natural for him to want to start his own watch collection, besides his impressive car collection of unique models.
The real estate mogul revealed he's received a lot of messages about the Bugatti Chiron watch and now it's becoming a reality. He revealed that Jacob & Co reached out to him, proposing a colloboration for a one-off Bugatti Watch to match his custom Craie-colored Chiron Hermes Edition.
The video he's uploaded on his YouTube channel is a look at all the options, renderings, and models he gets to choose from, as well as his journey so far in picking up the final specifications for his Bugatti Chiron timepiece.
His top choice is a sapphire blue transparent case, and it's an exquisite piece with a price tag accordingly. The brand is asking $1.2 million for it, and Khoshbin says that this one is "out of my price range."
After going through different options, he went for a Craie overall color with a lot of silver accents and rose gold for the parts that imitate the engine pistons. He also adds that this watch will be "a conversation piece everywhere I go," and he's not wrong.
Manny Khoshbin says that, in the future, he will be wearing this watch, currently in development and expecting delivery in a few months, while driving his Chiron Hermes Edition to all car shows.
When he thinks about it that way, it's only natural for him to want to start his own watch collection, besides his impressive car collection of unique models.
The real estate mogul revealed he's received a lot of messages about the Bugatti Chiron watch and now it's becoming a reality. He revealed that Jacob & Co reached out to him, proposing a colloboration for a one-off Bugatti Watch to match his custom Craie-colored Chiron Hermes Edition.
The video he's uploaded on his YouTube channel is a look at all the options, renderings, and models he gets to choose from, as well as his journey so far in picking up the final specifications for his Bugatti Chiron timepiece.
His top choice is a sapphire blue transparent case, and it's an exquisite piece with a price tag accordingly. The brand is asking $1.2 million for it, and Khoshbin says that this one is "out of my price range."
After going through different options, he went for a Craie overall color with a lot of silver accents and rose gold for the parts that imitate the engine pistons. He also adds that this watch will be "a conversation piece everywhere I go," and he's not wrong.
Manny Khoshbin says that, in the future, he will be wearing this watch, currently in development and expecting delivery in a few months, while driving his Chiron Hermes Edition to all car shows.