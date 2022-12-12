Manny Khoshbin Buys Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared, Says It's "Huge"

Manny Khoshbin just went to pick up his new Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared from a dealership and his first reaction when he saw it was: "that thing is huge."
At the beginning of the video, as he entered the dealership, a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren convertible obviously caught his attention. He said he had the exact same car but sold it because of "greed" to double his money. Now he wishes he still had it. And it's not like he doesn't own ten different units of the model.
But he continued his way to check his newly arrived car, a 2023 Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared. Although he's not a big fan of SUVs, he went straight to "the most G-Class ever," as the German car manufacturer put it.
The new generation comes with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo M177 V8 engine, which sends out 577 horsepower (585 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (750 Nm) to all wheels via a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
Khoshbin opted for one with a white exterior and white upholstery. "I need a special bungee course to get in and out," he joked after jumping in the driver's seat, adding that it's "so tall."
One of his first remarks as he started the engine was "can we upgrade the exhaust, it's a little too quiet." Well, that can happen when his garage is home to some of the most powerful and exclusive cars.
After paying for the off-roader, he got behind the wheel again. Manny joked that "I think that I pulled a muscle," while trying to get inside. He said he felt like he was "on top of the mountain" and that driving the G 63 4x4 Squared is like "driving a tractor." He did admit that he liked it, though, and was very excited about the sunroof, although he didn't know how to use it.
After leaving the dealership, he pressed the gas pedal to the floor a couple of times to try it out, smiling wide. It "sounds like a drag racer," he noticed.
The real estate mogul was also quite excited to discover that the steering wheel was similar to the one he has on the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series P One Edition.
Khoshbin said he was happy about his purchase, but he does need a new exhaust and a new tint on the window. And obviously, a Persian roll-out carpet.
