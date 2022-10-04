Manny Khoshbin Finally Sold His 2006 Bugatti Veyron, Might Get Another One in the Future

Manny Khoshbin has not one, but several limited-edition Bugattis in his garage. But he has been trying to sell a first-generation, 2006 Veyron, for a few months. And now he finally managed to do it.
Back in February, he put it up for auction on Bring a Trailer, but the $1 million reserve was not met. But worry not, because in the new video where he announced he finally made the sale, he says he found a "great buyer," another collector, and that it's a "good thing I didn't sell it at the auction." Yes, it's the same Bugatti he once called "basic."
Khoshbin commented that the first-generation Veyron has to be "one of the most difficult cars to sell in this market," but its price tag is still between $1 million to $1.5 million, depending on the miles on the clock. He didn't disclose how much he got for it, though.
Manny explained that the car was fully serviced. He replaced two of the ten radiators for $34,000, plus tires, priced at $37,000, and the oil change, which costs over $20k. He explained that, for a first-time hypercar owner, the costs are scary and most people usually sell them quickly. He said that he almost did that with his first Veyron, which he purchased in 2011 for $870k, selling it for over $1 million.
Although he's just selling this one, he doesn't rule out getting another one in the future. But one with lower miles, as this one has over 14,000 mi (22,531 km). He said, "You guys know me, all my cars have under 500 miles (805 km), most of them. And definitely under 1,000 miles (1,609 km). I'm a collector, I like to take them to lunch, but I don't go cross country with my cars." He couldn't let it go away without taking it for "one last joyride," and to warm up its tires.
Although he did sell his fair share of cars, Khoshbin admitted that "every car is like a part of my family," joking that it's "like selling your kid." He added that there are a lot of memories attached to the cars, and "it's a little bit of a sad moment, but I always adopt new kids." But he did walk away from it without looking back because "who wants to watch their Bugatti go? That's a sad moment."
Khoshbin commented that the first-generation Veyron has to be "one of the most difficult cars to sell in this market," but its price tag is still between $1 million to $1.5 million, depending on the miles on the clock. He didn't disclose how much he got for it, though.
Manny explained that the car was fully serviced. He replaced two of the ten radiators for $34,000, plus tires, priced at $37,000, and the oil change, which costs over $20k. He explained that, for a first-time hypercar owner, the costs are scary and most people usually sell them quickly. He said that he almost did that with his first Veyron, which he purchased in 2011 for $870k, selling it for over $1 million.
Although he's just selling this one, he doesn't rule out getting another one in the future. But one with lower miles, as this one has over 14,000 mi (22,531 km). He said, "You guys know me, all my cars have under 500 miles (805 km), most of them. And definitely under 1,000 miles (1,609 km). I'm a collector, I like to take them to lunch, but I don't go cross country with my cars." He couldn't let it go away without taking it for "one last joyride," and to warm up its tires.
Although he did sell his fair share of cars, Khoshbin admitted that "every car is like a part of my family," joking that it's "like selling your kid." He added that there are a lot of memories attached to the cars, and "it's a little bit of a sad moment, but I always adopt new kids." But he did walk away from it without looking back because "who wants to watch their Bugatti go? That's a sad moment."