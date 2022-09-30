Is Manny Khoshbin Buying a Pagani Utopia or a Ferrari Purosangue?

Manny Khoshbin is known for his passion for cars, especially those that come in limited editions. Although he has several hypercars on the way, here are the latest two models that attracted his attention: the Pagani Utopia and the Ferrari Purosangue.
In the lengthy video, Manny Khoshbin talks about the specs of the Pagani Utopia and the Ferrari Purosangue, the things he likes, and the things he dislikes.
The fact that the Utopia comes in a limited production of only 99 units obviously is something that attracts him, as well as its 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine developed by Mercedes-AMG. In the video, he claims the engine is naturally aspirated, but that is not the case for the Utopia.
He calls Horacio Pagani a "master artist," but he's torn "on some angles," on the Utopia, because "it feels like it's got too many different cuts, it's not as smooth, especially from the side." The interior, with its digitalized clock and analog clock feels very retro, so he doesn't think "it's modernizing my Pagani Huayra, which is eight years old." So, its design isn't completely doing it for Manny.
He does, however, love the brake lights, the four-pipe exhaust, and the wheels. At the moment he filmed it, he was still considering it, sharing that "it's hard to say no," and that he's "leaning towards making that phone call to Horacio," but it turns out all 99 units have been sold already.
When it comes to the Ferrari Purosangue, the four-door, not-an-SUV model is something that might attract even Manny Khoshbin, who doesn't have the best history with the Maranello brand. He used to own a Ferrari 360 Spider and an F40, but there was an issue with the brand after they returned his deposit on a car he ordered.
His first reaction to it was that it is "so small" and that he probably can't get a car seat inside for his kids. He calls its performance "impressive," as it comes with a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine under the hood, which delivers 715 horsepower (725 ps) and a torque of 528 lb-ft (716 Nm). He shared that he loved the seats, dash design, and headlights. He wasn't impressed with the rear, though, which he compared to the Ferrari Roma.
During the video, he also compared the Purosangue with the Lamborghini Urus and ended up saying that, if he were to pick, he'd go for the Urus. But, since, in the past, he commented that Lambo is not exclusive enough for him, we won't be seeing him in it any time soon. So far, he's not sold on the Purosangue, but he said he might change his mind if he gets to drive it.
The fact that the Utopia comes in a limited production of only 99 units obviously is something that attracts him, as well as its 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine developed by Mercedes-AMG. In the video, he claims the engine is naturally aspirated, but that is not the case for the Utopia.
He calls Horacio Pagani a "master artist," but he's torn "on some angles," on the Utopia, because "it feels like it's got too many different cuts, it's not as smooth, especially from the side." The interior, with its digitalized clock and analog clock feels very retro, so he doesn't think "it's modernizing my Pagani Huayra, which is eight years old." So, its design isn't completely doing it for Manny.
He does, however, love the brake lights, the four-pipe exhaust, and the wheels. At the moment he filmed it, he was still considering it, sharing that "it's hard to say no," and that he's "leaning towards making that phone call to Horacio," but it turns out all 99 units have been sold already.
When it comes to the Ferrari Purosangue, the four-door, not-an-SUV model is something that might attract even Manny Khoshbin, who doesn't have the best history with the Maranello brand. He used to own a Ferrari 360 Spider and an F40, but there was an issue with the brand after they returned his deposit on a car he ordered.
His first reaction to it was that it is "so small" and that he probably can't get a car seat inside for his kids. He calls its performance "impressive," as it comes with a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine under the hood, which delivers 715 horsepower (725 ps) and a torque of 528 lb-ft (716 Nm). He shared that he loved the seats, dash design, and headlights. He wasn't impressed with the rear, though, which he compared to the Ferrari Roma.
During the video, he also compared the Purosangue with the Lamborghini Urus and ended up saying that, if he were to pick, he'd go for the Urus. But, since, in the past, he commented that Lambo is not exclusive enough for him, we won't be seeing him in it any time soon. So far, he's not sold on the Purosangue, but he said he might change his mind if he gets to drive it.