Manny Khoshbin Receives His Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series P One Edition, It’s a “Monster”

Manny Khoshbin, real estate mogul and car enthusiast, has just received a limited-edition model: a Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series P One Edition, while he's still waiting for the delayed Mercedes-AMG ONE hypercar.
If there’s one thing you should know about Manny Khoshbin is that he loves owning rare or unique models. And this Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series P One Edition definitely fits the profile. Produced in only 275 pieces, there’s also another catch: it’s only meant for people who have already purchased the much-anticipated Mercedes-AMG ONE.
Wearing an official AMG-Petronas Motorsport t-shirt and a Mercedes-Benz hat, Manny Khoshbin was ready to take delivery of his Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series P One Edition.
His model is also the first to hit the U.S. soil, because he’s Manny Khoshbin. When talking to the sales representative at Mercedes-Benz, he found out that there’s only one other order for another One Edition.
The P One Edition comes with a two-tone paintwork displaying silver and black stars that run from the front doors to the back. If it looks familiar, it means you're watching Formula 1. That paintwork copies the livery of the Formula 1 Mercedes racing cars. There are also striking Petronas green accents on the wheels, side skirts, and on the backrests of the seats.
Before heading to see his car, Manny made a quick stop at a gift shop and enjoyed a coffee so he could be pumped up when seeing his new addition.
When he finally reached it, he said that it looked “ten times better in person than what you see on the web.”
The Mercedes-AMG GT P One Edition is powered by one of the most powerful 4.0-liter V8 AMG has ever built. The engine sends 720 horsepower (730 ps) and a maximum torque of 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It’s able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 3.2 seconds, while the needle of the speedometer goes all the way to a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph).
Let’s talk pricing, too. You might already know that the Mercedes-AMG One is rated at ?2.75 million (little over $3 million) and the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series P One Edition costs an additional $57,300 over the regular AMG GT Black Series (which has an MSRP of $325,000).
But Manny Khoshbin surely is impressed, and vows to "take it to a track one day." We hope he'll film that, too.
