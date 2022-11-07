Celebrities Gathered 'Round the Audi grandsphere Concept at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

One of the trio of sphere-named concepts recently unveiled by Audi, the grandsphere, took over the red carpet at the LACMA ART+ Film Gala of 2022, where celebrities dressed up to the nines posed with the futuristic-looking concept.
Audi is looking to the future and some of its latest concepts, revealed in the sphere series, prove that their goal is to look modern and futuristic. All three concept cars, the skysphere, grandsphere, and urbansphere, were present this year at the Monterey Car Week and it looks like they really like the spotlight.
Because the grandsphere was present on Saturday, November 5, at the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala, held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in California. The German sports car manufacturer was a partner for the gala and had a dark grey model on the red carpet.
And the brand wasn't present only on the red carpet, but also provided rides to several celebrities, including D-Nice, Laura Harrier, and Sebastian Stan, among others. All of them traveled in an Audi e-tron Sportback.
Car collector Manny Khoshbin and his wife, Leyla Milani-Khoshbin, were also present at the event and they didn’t miss the opportunity to take a picture with the sleek Audi concept.
With the grandsphere concept, Audi reimagines the sedan of the future. Revealed at the IAA 2021, the grandsphere brings a simple and elegant, yet futuristic design, with a hexagonal grille with a mesh shape, protected by plastic glass, and a front bumper with two vents that direct the air towards the wheels. It also comes with a new headlight design, that most likely previews the light signature of the future Audi models.
The interior is luxurious and spacious, as the innovative sedan with big coach doors measures 17.6 ft (5.3 m). The concept features Level 4 autonomous driving capabilities. It’s put in motion by a dual motor setup, rated at 700 horsepower (710 ps) and 708 lb-ft (960 Nm) of torque, taking it to 62 mph (100 kph) in just over four seconds. It comes with a 120 kWh battery which gives it a range of 466 mi (750 km).
And it looked like it was a successful night, which also included a performance from Sir Elton John.
