Manny Khoshbin's Wife Leyla Matches Rolls-Royce Cullinan at Concours d’Elegance

Manny and Leyla Milani-Khoshbin attended the Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance over the weekend and Leyla swiftly found a Rolls-Royce Cullinan to match with.
Manny Khoshbin is a renowned car enthusiast, with numerous limited-edition, expensive cars parked in several garages in his expensive mansion. So, it would make sense for him to attend several car shows to check out what else is out there.
Over the weekend, he and his wife, model Leyla Milani-Khoshbin, attended the Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance. And, as they looked around, Leyla found a lime-green Rolls-Royce Cullinan that matched her pantsuit outfit to perfection. The luxury SUV from the 2022 model year also came with black accents instead of the regular chrome grille, which worked just as well with her black bag.
Leyla is used to the British luxury car manufacturer because she and Manny use their many Rolls-Royces as daily drives. They own at least five of them, all white, and Leyla’s usually driving around in a Ghost that she got in 2021. So, finding a Rolls-Royce Cullinan to match with is not surprising for her.
Manny also owns an older version of the Ghost that he uses as his “family car” for when he has his kids in the backseat.
The car event took place at Wynn Las Vegas and Khoshbin wrote that he had a “great time this weekend” and shared that he’s “excited to exhibit some of the cars next year.” He couldn’t miss mentioning a very on-brand vehicle for him, the 1939 Bugatti Type 57C "Shah," which he called a “treat.”
For this edition, car enthusiast Jay Leno served as Grand Marshal, and the greens of the Wynn Golf Club included several all-star hypercars, including McLaren's open-top Elva, the 765LT, the Bugatti Divo, and the Koenigsegg Gemera. But while Khoshbin and the Bugatti Divo do look impressive together, Leyla and the lime-green Rolls-Royce Cullinan seem to make the best team.
Over the weekend, he and his wife, model Leyla Milani-Khoshbin, attended the Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance. And, as they looked around, Leyla found a lime-green Rolls-Royce Cullinan that matched her pantsuit outfit to perfection. The luxury SUV from the 2022 model year also came with black accents instead of the regular chrome grille, which worked just as well with her black bag.
Leyla is used to the British luxury car manufacturer because she and Manny use their many Rolls-Royces as daily drives. They own at least five of them, all white, and Leyla’s usually driving around in a Ghost that she got in 2021. So, finding a Rolls-Royce Cullinan to match with is not surprising for her.
Manny also owns an older version of the Ghost that he uses as his “family car” for when he has his kids in the backseat.
The car event took place at Wynn Las Vegas and Khoshbin wrote that he had a “great time this weekend” and shared that he’s “excited to exhibit some of the cars next year.” He couldn’t miss mentioning a very on-brand vehicle for him, the 1939 Bugatti Type 57C "Shah," which he called a “treat.”
For this edition, car enthusiast Jay Leno served as Grand Marshal, and the greens of the Wynn Golf Club included several all-star hypercars, including McLaren's open-top Elva, the 765LT, the Bugatti Divo, and the Koenigsegg Gemera. But while Khoshbin and the Bugatti Divo do look impressive together, Leyla and the lime-green Rolls-Royce Cullinan seem to make the best team.