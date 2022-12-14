Manny Khoshbin Goes on a Joyride, Says the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared Is a "Fun Car"

Real estate mogul and car collector Manny Khoshbin has recently welcomed his latest vehicle: a Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared. And while it’s not a very exclusive, incredibly limited model, the kind he's accustomed to, Khoshbin concluded that it’s a “fun car” after taking it for a joyride.
The video starts with him trying to see if the new addition fits inside his garage and he is very excited to note that he was able to drive the "beast" inside.
After trying out the garage, he wanted to check out if it fits inside the new "headquarters" and got a chance to take the G 63 4x4 Squared for a spin. He was grinning like a child while pressing the gas pedal and enjoying the adrenaline. "It's like one of those 4x4 toys you buy at Target," Khoshbin jokes. Sure, but ‘slightly’ bigger.
If we're to get technical, the 2023 Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared, "most G-Class ever," as the premium German car manufacturer put it, has a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 under the hood. The power unit is capable of sending out 577 horsepower (585 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (750 Nm) to all wheels via a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
Some of the features he loved about it were the brakes, calling them "almost as good as my GT Black Series brakes," the acceleration, and the sound of the tires when braking. And, while he did like the soundtrack the off-roader churned out, he did say that he wants to replace the exhaust.
The real estate mogul also talked about taking his wife, model Leyla Milani-Khoshbin, out for breakfast in this car. She eventually decided that it was the "first and last" time she wanted to drive in the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared because it's very hard to get in and out.
Khoshbin tested the model in Comfort and Sport Plus modes and also tried the massage options, which surprised him. He did admit that it's a "fun car," but it doesn't come cheap, revealing he paid $350,000 for it.
After driving the new off-roader to his upcoming “headquarters,” he didn’t have the same luck as he did at his current residence and found out the G 63 4x4 Squared does not fit into the garage at the moment. But he did have quite a lot of fun on the joyride.
After trying out the garage, he wanted to check out if it fits inside the new "headquarters" and got a chance to take the G 63 4x4 Squared for a spin. He was grinning like a child while pressing the gas pedal and enjoying the adrenaline. "It's like one of those 4x4 toys you buy at Target," Khoshbin jokes. Sure, but ‘slightly’ bigger.
If we're to get technical, the 2023 Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared, "most G-Class ever," as the premium German car manufacturer put it, has a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 under the hood. The power unit is capable of sending out 577 horsepower (585 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (750 Nm) to all wheels via a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
Some of the features he loved about it were the brakes, calling them "almost as good as my GT Black Series brakes," the acceleration, and the sound of the tires when braking. And, while he did like the soundtrack the off-roader churned out, he did say that he wants to replace the exhaust.
The real estate mogul also talked about taking his wife, model Leyla Milani-Khoshbin, out for breakfast in this car. She eventually decided that it was the "first and last" time she wanted to drive in the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared because it's very hard to get in and out.
Khoshbin tested the model in Comfort and Sport Plus modes and also tried the massage options, which surprised him. He did admit that it's a "fun car," but it doesn't come cheap, revealing he paid $350,000 for it.
After driving the new off-roader to his upcoming “headquarters,” he didn’t have the same luck as he did at his current residence and found out the G 63 4x4 Squared does not fit into the garage at the moment. But he did have quite a lot of fun on the joyride.