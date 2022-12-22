Manny Khoshbin Gives the McLaren Senna Another Chance After Selling His

Real estate mogul Manny Khoshbin took a McLaren Senna out for a spin to give it another chance after he previously sold his because of how many times he was pulled over. Would he get another?
The McLaren Senna has everything Manny Khoshbin needs. It's got a lot of power, looks exotic, packs lots of carbon fiber, but most of all, it's a limited edition. And we all know how much Manny Khoshbin loves an exclusive car.
He used to own a Senna back in the day but sold it. He said that the car "looked illegal" but there were some things that made him not warm up to it. He had some issues during delivery, plus he was pulled over three times while driving it, so he decided to call it a day and just let it go.
However, just like most of the cars he sells, he has some feelings of regret over it. So, he decided to lend one from FSE LA Complete Auto Center to take out for a spin.
The limited-edition mid-engine sports car was unveiled online at the end of 2017, making its official debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The supercar, built in 500 units, was a tribute to legendary McLaren Formula 1 Team racing driver Ayrton Senna, who obviously also inspired the name. The limited-edition Senna is part of McLaren's Ultimate Series range.
The one he got was all dark, which Khoshbin said looked "so sinister." Yes, we can totally believe he thinks it's "sinister" compared to the one he had. Khoshbin owned a 2019 Senna with a unique, bright exterior with the classic Marlboro-branded livery colors that the late Senna raced with. However, Khoshbin sold it after just 200 miles (320 km). At the time, he said it was because he wanted to make way for the McLaren Speedtail. He also added that the supercar was too powerful for the streets and that it should be appreciated on the track, which he didn't have time for. So, he sold it only to get back behind the wheel of one a couple of years later.
The Senna was the lightest sports car McLaren produced since the iconic McLaren F1, weighing 2,641 lbs (1,198 kg). Its power came from a 4.0-liter V8 engine, boosted by a pair of twin-scroll turbocharges, delivering 789 horsepower (800 ps) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
This took the supercar to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in only 2.8 seconds, with a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
As mentioned earlier, real estate mogul and car collector Manny Khoshbin has a real soft spot for exclusive cars. And the scarcer, the better. He owns a one-of-one Bugatti Chiron Hermes Edition, a Veyron Mansory Linea Vincero, a Bugatti Veyron Rembrandt, a Pagani Huayra Hermes Edition, a Ford GT Heritage Edition, and a one-off McLaren Speedtail Hermes Edition.
As you can see in the video below, he had a lot of fun driving it, but he couldn't stop comparing it to his McLaren P1. So, was it enough to make him buy a new one? For now, he didn’t seem too eager about getting it again, but we guess time will tell.
He used to own a Senna back in the day but sold it. He said that the car "looked illegal" but there were some things that made him not warm up to it. He had some issues during delivery, plus he was pulled over three times while driving it, so he decided to call it a day and just let it go.
However, just like most of the cars he sells, he has some feelings of regret over it. So, he decided to lend one from FSE LA Complete Auto Center to take out for a spin.
The limited-edition mid-engine sports car was unveiled online at the end of 2017, making its official debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The supercar, built in 500 units, was a tribute to legendary McLaren Formula 1 Team racing driver Ayrton Senna, who obviously also inspired the name. The limited-edition Senna is part of McLaren's Ultimate Series range.
The one he got was all dark, which Khoshbin said looked "so sinister." Yes, we can totally believe he thinks it's "sinister" compared to the one he had. Khoshbin owned a 2019 Senna with a unique, bright exterior with the classic Marlboro-branded livery colors that the late Senna raced with. However, Khoshbin sold it after just 200 miles (320 km). At the time, he said it was because he wanted to make way for the McLaren Speedtail. He also added that the supercar was too powerful for the streets and that it should be appreciated on the track, which he didn't have time for. So, he sold it only to get back behind the wheel of one a couple of years later.
The Senna was the lightest sports car McLaren produced since the iconic McLaren F1, weighing 2,641 lbs (1,198 kg). Its power came from a 4.0-liter V8 engine, boosted by a pair of twin-scroll turbocharges, delivering 789 horsepower (800 ps) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
This took the supercar to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in only 2.8 seconds, with a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
As mentioned earlier, real estate mogul and car collector Manny Khoshbin has a real soft spot for exclusive cars. And the scarcer, the better. He owns a one-of-one Bugatti Chiron Hermes Edition, a Veyron Mansory Linea Vincero, a Bugatti Veyron Rembrandt, a Pagani Huayra Hermes Edition, a Ford GT Heritage Edition, and a one-off McLaren Speedtail Hermes Edition.
As you can see in the video below, he had a lot of fun driving it, but he couldn't stop comparing it to his McLaren P1. So, was it enough to make him buy a new one? For now, he didn’t seem too eager about getting it again, but we guess time will tell.