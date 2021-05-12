The One-Off Bugatti Chiron by Hermes Is What True Opulence Looks Like

Look no further than his impeccable, custom-made, gorgeous Bugatti Chiron, the one the storied maker renames the “Chiron habillé par Hermès.” That would be “Chiron dressed by Hermes” in French. This is yet another collaboration between the two respective giants, but it is an extraordinary one nonetheless.
As any grown-up with children, pets, or an active life that involves driving from place to place to get stuff done knows, practicality is one of the conditions included on the list when buying a new car or any car. For someone like Manny, though, real-life rules do not apply: with every car he buys or commissions, and about which he talks at large on his social media or YouTube channel, you get the vivid impression you stepped into a parallel universe.
The Chiron Hermes is no different. Bugattis are, by definition, works of art in terms of design and engineering and the results they make happen. This one is even more so, featuring an interior by Hermes (hence the “habillé” term: the interior is dressed by the fashion giant), personal touches throughout, and the most opulent, pristine, off-white custom job ever. And yes, it does read “Chiron 1-of-1,” because it’s Manny’s car.
took delivery of it in late 2019. In a new press release sent out by Bugatti, he says that the reason he was among the first to order but the last to receive it is that he wanted something truly special. He wasn’t disappointed because the long wait was worth it.
Khoshbin was involved every step of the way, as he always is with his custom collectibles. His personal touches include the optional “Sky View” glass roof and two fixed glass panels above the driver and passenger seats. He also vetoed all suggestions made along the way by either Bugatti and Chiron, one assumes.
That meant heavy email exchanges and countless visits with both Bugatti and Chiron, until he got the car of his dreams. And he plans on holding on to this one. “I took my time to draft the car and that was very much a conscious decision – this is a car that I will one day hand down to my son, it will live for generations,” the collector explains.
Almost everything on the Chiron, exception for the Bugatti logo, the red brake calipers, the exposed engine bay, and the aluminum-finish door sills, is either off-white or a very light beige. The color is called “Craie” (“chalk”), a very distinguishable leather shade on Hermes handbags and other luxury items.
Hermes did the seats, the inner signature line, the middle console, the roof and rear panel, and the door clasps. The leather on the center console and dashboard is by Bugatti, as it had to pass safety tests.
Manny Khoshbin is one of the most high-profile Bugatti collectors out there, owning both stock versions and custom vehicles. As per his own words, this is his most prized one and a great daily driver as well. He says his son, whom he wishes he could have named “Ettore” but went with “Enzo” instead, has already caught the Bugatti bug and is now waiting for delivery on a Bugatti Baby II. He’s probably not allowed inside the Chiron Hermes since he’s almost five, and kids this age can be incredibly messy.
