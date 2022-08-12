Mammoth 1000 Is So Contagious It Will Give You the Carownervirus if You're Not Careful

That depreciation part hasn’t come in handy whatsoever, at least not over the last year or so, as the semiconductor shortage, and extremely long waiting times to get a new ride have bumped the value of used vehicles. But that’s a totally different subject, and we’re not heading in that direction at all, so let’s get back to the ‘contagious’ part, which is representative for the truck pictured in the gallery above.
You don’t need to be a connoisseur to tell that it is a Ram, yet it’s not just any Ram, but the 1500 TRX. The ultra-hot variant of the workhorse was already punchy enough when it left the factory floor to mix it with previous-generation supercars in a straight-line battle on a good day. The 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint takes 4.5 seconds, and it has a 118 mph (190 kph) top speed, thanks to the 702 hp (712 ps / 524 kW) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque bouncing off the walls of the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8.
As for this one, it has Hennessey to thank for the jaw-dropping 1,012 hp (1,026 ps / 755 kW) produced at 6,500 rpm, and 969 lb-ft (1,314 Nm) at 4,200 rpm. The vehicle is in the Mammoth 1000 configuration, and the extra oomph was obtained by installing new parts, and modifying older ones.
Here, the tuner based in the Lone Star state mentions the upgraded high-flow supercharger, front and rear drive pulley upgrades, crank damper pin assembly upgrade, heavy duty supercharger belt, upgraded thermostat, new spark plugs, high-flow fuel injectors and filtration system, crank case ventilation, ECM and TCM calibration upgrade, and all the necessary gaskets and fluids.
Mammoth 1000 is limited to only 200 copies, and each one is accompanied by a 2-year/24,000-mile (38,624-km) warranty, Hennessey says.
The pictured model is finished in a special shade called the Sandblast, and comes fitted with chunky rubber wrapped around the wheels, bulbar with integrated LED lights, steel bumpers at both ends, special hood, side steps, and tonneau cover. Inside, it sports leather upholstery, and has the usual gear that is normally present in such hairy-chested rides.
In case you haven’t figured it out yet, the Mammoth 1000 in question is offered for sale by Hennessey Performance on their official website. The tuner isn’t exactly known for releasing the asking price, and this is probably one of those cases of ‘if you have to ask how much it costs, you probably cannot afford it.’ Still, it is probably around $150,000, and we are confident that they will answer any questions potential buyers might have on the topic upon reaching out to them.
If you buy it, then you will enjoy a brand-new off-roader with more power than the original Bugatti Veyron, and lots of hauling space, which can take you on adventures to isolated destinations. It would feel right at home at the drag strip, and at the local mall too. That said, how much would you be willing to spend on this modified Ram 1500 TRX if you were in the market for such a vehicle?
