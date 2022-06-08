The Black Mammoth Is a Ram 1500 TRX With More Power Than the Original Bugatti Veyron

Potent both on and off the lit path, the Ram 1500 TRX has already conquered the hearts of pickup enthusiasts, and not only. Certain tuners have had their way with it too, offering a variety of aftermarket parts for it, as well as power boosts.
Ticking both boxes is Hennessey, with their own bundle of upgrades for the super truck. We’ve extensively covered their proposals, and this story is about something different instead: a Black Mammoth 1000 TRX that’s being offered for sale.
Advertised by the Lone Star State tuner on its website, this heavily-modified Ram 1500 TRX is one of only 200. It features many upgraded and new internals under the hood, which allow the ubiquitous Hellcat engine to produce much more than stock. With everything up and running, Hennessey claims that it has 1,012 brake horsepower, and 969 pound-feet (1,314 Nm) of torque.
That’s a healthy boost over the stock model, whose supercharged 6.2-liter V8 produces 702 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. It enables a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration in just 4.5 seconds, and a 118 mph (190 kph) top speed. The extra oomph is guaranteed by the tuner, which tests all of its builds on the road, for up to 400 miles (644 km), and in the lab (aka on the dyno).
Accompanied by a 2-year/24,000-mile (38,624-km) warranty for the powertrain, the Mammoth 1000 TRX is also equipped with custom front and rear bumpers, LED lights, 20-inch wheels shod in 35-inch off-road tires, and front leveling kit. The typical ‘Hennessey’ and ‘Mammoth’ badging on the outside rounds off the makeover, and these parts come with a 3-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty.
Now, you’re probably curious how much this beast costs, right? Well, you’ll have to reach out to the tuner for that, because they haven’t said anything about the price in the ad, though it's probably more than $150,000. Oh, and the pictured vehicle is not the one that’s actually being sold, but a similar build.
