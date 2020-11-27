Doug DeMuro Reviews the 2021 Ram TRX, Hellcat-Engined Truck Scores Very High

Never in the history of half-ton trucks has the U.S. been treated to more than 700 horsepower right off the bat. But then again, the Hellcat-engined TRX also happens to be a seriously expensive pickup at $70,095 before options and destination charge.
Doug DeMuro thinks that Ram deserves an 8 out of 10 possible points in terms of value for this fellow here, and he’s not wrong in my opinion. Not only do you receive a truck for your hard-earned dollars, but the all-new TRX blurs the line between off-roading and quarter-mile credentials like nothing else in the light-duty segment.
Car & Driver managed to blast to 60 miles per hour (96 kph) in 3.7 seconds, far quicker than the automaker’s estimate of 4.5 seconds. What’s even more impressive is that you can hit that velocity in that elapsed time in a 6,866-pound (3,114-kg) vehicle with 35” chunky rubber shoes.
In his review, Doug also highlights the shift lever that replaces the dashboard-mounted dial found in every other version of the Ram 1500. The area where the dial used to be is now accommodating 4WD controls, drive mode controls, and, wait for it, the button for Launch Control. In addition to manual shifting with the gear lever, Ram brings the point home with a pair of paddles behind the steering wheel.
After driving the TRX “for a little while,” Doug is much obliged to report 8 miles to the gallon (29.4 liters per 100 km) in average fuel consumption. Yes, you’ve heard that right, but I can’t say I’m surprised by this figure. Lest we forget, the Environmental Protection Agency has rated the blown V8-powered truck at 12 mpg (19.6 liters per 100 km) on the combined cycle.
When it comes to the driving experience, the “steering and handling is better than I expected,” according to DeMuro. Although he doesn’t mention it, you can also tell from the driving footage that the suspension does a fine job at soaking up asphaltic imperfections.
As the headline implies, the Dougscore for the TRX is 68 points, putting it at the very top of a ranking consisting of SUVs and pickups. By comparison, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and Ford F-150 Raptor are listed with 66 points. As for the verdict on the TRX, well, DeMuro says “this is the ultimate truck of all time.”
