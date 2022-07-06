Little Stick Shift Honda CR-X del Sol Drags Hellcat, Camaro SS, Someone Gets Owned

The beauty of quarter-mile drag races is that you always have fun expecting the unexpected. Such as witnessing a couple of Targa Top David vs. Muscle Car Goliath skirmishes at the “Bellagio of drag strips.”
So, here is the exact case in point. The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has prepared yet another enticing feature centered around... a tiny two-seater Targa Top car produced by Honda three decades ago. Naturally, JDM fans have already recognized the feisty CR-X del Sol, a little sports car manufactured solely for the 1993 to 1998 model years. Alas, it is not forgotten, and people still know how to show a whole lot of del Sol love.
Unfortunately, there are not a lot of details regarding these interesting skirmishes or what is happening under the hood of the feisty little Japanese to enable such stellar performance. All we know is the latest feature embedded below (shot during Street Car Takeover Charlotte, June 23rd to 25th, 2022) got us all roused up for a cool case of America’s muscle car vs. tiny Import wars.
And, by the way, do notice that it all takes place at zMAX Dragway, which is alleged to be “the world’s first four-lane drag strip” and was rightfully dubbed as the “Bellagio of drag strips,” even though it resides in Concord, North Carolina as a venue of Charlotte Motor Speedway. So, without further ado, let us get down with the action.
The first skirmish is against an equally black Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, and while the size difference may be intimidating for most, the same cannot be said about the helmet-equipped del Sol driver who does short work of this Mopar with an 11.15s pass against the opponent’s 11.25s run. The muscle car honor demands retribution by way of Chevy Camaro SS at the 1:01 mark, but it was in vain: an improving 11.03s del Sol wipes the floor off with the 12.87s GM representative!
Last but not least, from 1:42, another Challenger thinks it can do better, yet the 10.7s versus 11.38s result showed it otherwise!
