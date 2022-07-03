2022 BMW M240i XDrive vs Infiniti Q60 Red Sport - More Power Is Not Always the Answer

As proof that car dynamics are more important than just having more horsepower, the 2022 BMW M240i XDrive beats the Infinity Q60 Red Sport in three different types of drag races.
The car from Bavaria and the one from Nissan's luxury division are very similar, both having a six-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive. However, the BMW M240i has a straight six-cylinder engine with a power output of 382 hp and 369 Nm (271 lb-ft) torque, handled through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. At the same time, it weighs 3,871 lbs (1,755 kg).
Meanwhile, the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport has a V6 engine with an extra turbocharger than the German counterpart. The engine (shared with the new Nissan Z) produces 400 hp and 350 Nm (275 lb-ft) of torque with the help of a seven-speed automatic transmission. The Infiniti weighs a little more, standing at 4,020 lbs (1,823 kg).
With Infiniti being heavier but at the same time having a little more power, the cars are pretty equal in some sense, so YouTuber Sam CarLegion was curious to see which would win in a race.
In the classic drag race, BMW had no problem winning, although the Japanese car wasn't that much slower. Next was the rolling race from 32 mph (50 kph), where the Infiniti had no chance against the M240i. However, the duel was much closer in the last round, where both cars did another rolling race from 62 mph (100 kph). Still, the BMW came on top, beating the Q60 in all three rounds.
Even if the Q60 has the same engine as the new Nissan Z, the platform is old, so all this time lost by the Japanese car is due to the transmission and the outdated car dynamics, such as aerodynamics elements. It is proof that having a more powerful engine is not always the answer.
