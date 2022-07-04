Dodge Jailbreak Meets Blackwing and Lexus V8, Everyone Wins, With Chris Harris Twists

Canada's Thomas Holland and Brit James Engelsman proudly represent the entertaining duo behind the Throttle House channel on YouTube, and they are true petrolheads. And their rising star means they can have special guests, too.
Sure, the long-named 2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak would easily constitute the ‘glamour girl’ of their latest feature (uploaded on July 3rd, 2022) if not for the rest of the select presence. And even though it is presented right around Independence Day, this is not exactly dedicated to America’s National holiday, given that on this occasion it is not just two cars battling for supremacy.
So, although we also have the marvelous Caddy CT5-V Blackwing in attendance, the two presenters have also brought forth yet another fellow representative of the high-performance sedan “endangered species” to keep them “snarling naturally aspirated V8” company, the Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance. But enough with the teasing! The Jailbreak – which according to the description – is the most expensive member of the premium pack! – it is being championed by none other than Chris Harris!
Thus, with a trio like Holland, Engelsman, and now also Harris, one can easily expect all sorts of shenanigans – including a drag race, track tests, getting “a little sideways,” and all sorts of tomfoolery. Well, no one is going to be disappointed, with this being a “very special episode” taking place on the channel’s traditional, unprepped windy track surface. Oh, sorry, scratch that – I was laughing aloud at the newly formed bromance triangle and forgot to tell you they unleashed (from the six-minute mark) all three cars on a freshly resurfaced strip…
And then, afterward, it is around 14 minutes of pure adrenaline spikes and naturally-aspirated plus supercharged moments of (Harris) automotive joy! Yeah, who even cares if they pitted a 472-hp NA Japanese sedan against a supercharged, 668-hp manual-transmission American luxury four-door and an 807-hp muscle car disguised as a family/work passenger car? Be serious, cause they sure aren’t! (And we love that).
