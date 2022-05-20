Ex-Chris Harris-Owned Lotus Exige Hits the Auction Block, Bidding Started at £10K

Do you have a moment to talk about a low-mileage, nicely-maintained, and in good-running condition Lotus Exige? It was owned by Chris Harris at one point and is now searching for a new home.
Delivered new to Chris Harris back in 2001 as a long-term tester, the journo got to put it through its paces for six months. After serving its purpose, Harris went on to buy it and held on to it until September 2002, when it was sold to the current owner. Thus, it has only three owners in the papers, despite being born more than two decades ago.
The featherweight analog sports car packs a factory-replacement 1.8-liter inline-four, supposedly making around 210 hp, which was fitted at 6,100 miles (9,817 km), alongside an ultra-close ratio gearset. A factory sports exhaust system was installed as well, and it rides on the original alloys, 16 inches at the front and 17 inches at the rear, wrapped in Yokohama Advan and Toyo Proxes T1-S tires respectively. A full telemetry system is on deck too, though it hasn’t been used by the seller, and the vehicle features an Alpine CD player.
As far as its overall condition goes, it has some stone chipping up front, partially taken care of by a respray. Mild corrosion on the wiper arm stalks and discolored front number plate are other issues, alongside a broken driving light lens otherwise ready to be replaced. The wheels are slightly damaged, and there is some wear on the leather-trimmed seats. It does not have any mechanical or electrical problems, and there are no warning lights on.
With 21,112 miles (33,976 km) under its belt, out of which roughly 5,000 miles (~8,000 km) have been covered in the last 20 years, the Exige in question is up for grabs on CollectingCars. Bidding started at £10,000 ($12,428), and at the time of writing, it was at £37,500 ($46,603). The online auction will end next Wednesday, May 25, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see it go for a higher sum.
